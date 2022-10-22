Jon Rahm cards brilliant 62 to take share of lead at CJ Cup

Jon Rahm drives from the 17th tee during the second round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Spanish star Jon Rahm shot a nine-under 62 in the second round of The CJ Cup in South Carolina to tie Kurt Kitayama for the lead in South Carolina

Rahm and Kitayama are at 11-under 131 through two rounds, one ahead of Cam Davis of Australia and Aaron Wise and two ahead of defending champion Rory McIlroy.

Rahm poured in four straight birdies from the third hole at Congaree Golf Club to get his round going. His approach at the par-four 17th trickled just over the lip of the cup and left him a one-foot birdie, his third in a row and his 10th of the day.

“I thought I was 20 feet short,” Rahm said. “I thought it wasn’t moving because it was a shadow and we couldn’t really see it. Then obviously the crowd let us know. That was a really good feeling swing.”

The world No 5 had a faint chance at 59, needing an eagle on the final hole. But Rahm missed the green and had a long three-putt bogey, the only blemish on his card.

Kitayama shot a six-under 65 to reach 11 under for the event. He had three birdies and two bogeys through 10 holes before coming alive with a birdie-eagle run at the 11th and 12th, followed by birdies at the 16th and 18th holes.

At the par-five 12th, Kitayama holed out for eagle from a greenside sand bunker.

“I think it was rolling pretty hot,” Kitayama said. “Went in dead centre, so that was good.”

The 29-year-old American has won on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour but is seeking his first professional win stateside.

Davis and Wise each shot their second straight rounds of 66 to get to 10 under. Davis made three short birdie putts in a row from the 14th after leaving his approaches three, eight and six feet from the cup, respectively.

McIlroy posted a 67, recovering from two bogeys on the front nine by shooting five-under 30 on the back nine. He had roughly eight feet for his sixth birdie of the day at the 18th.

“I know if I just keep hitting good golf shots, even the tough holes are birdieable if you hit your ball well enough. There's plenty of chances out here,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy won last year's CJ Cup, but at a different course in Las Vegas.

There was no 36-hole cut for the limited 78-player field. A large tie for sixth four strokes back at seven under included Shane Lowry (67), Billy Horschel (67), Tyrrell Hatton (68) and rising star Tom Kim of South Korea (69).

Lowry enjoyed a great front nine, making four birdies to turn in 32, and he made it to eight under for the tournament after another gain on the 13th. His only dropped shot of the day came on the 15th before he made par on the final three holes.

Séamus Power is also in contention after a closing birdie secured him a two-under 69 to sit on six under and a share of 14th position.

(c) Copyright Field Level Media