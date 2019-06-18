Provincial hurling championship attendance figures up

Increase driven by Munster while crowds in Leinster so far slightly down

Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan leads his side on to the pitch for the clash against Limerick in Thurles. The game drew a bumper 39,115 attendance. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan leads his side on to the pitch for the clash against Limerick in Thurles. The game drew a bumper 39,115 attendance. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

After the conclusion of this year’s round robin provincial matches in Leinster and Munster, the crowds for 2019 have exceeded those for last year.

The increase is driven by Munster, which has drawn some extraordinary attendances, such as Sunday’s 39,115 for the meeting of Tipperary and Limerick despite a sense that the match wouldn’t matter in the greater scheme of things and the counties will meet again in the provincial final in a fortnight.

The overall figure to date is 329,542 as opposed to 310,051 12 months ago. It includes a 14,000 drop in Leinster from 106,387 to 92,386, offset by an increase of more than 30,000 in Munster.

When provincial finals are taken into account the numbers may converge a little more, as last year saw Leinster benefit from the Galway-Kilkenny replay, with the two matches combining for a total of 65,806. The shortfall mightn’t be huge though, as the return to the final by Wexford promises a bigger first-day attendance.

The county’s final against Galway two years ago drew a record attendance for a Leinster final of over 60,000.

The Limerick-Tipperary final in the Gaelic Grounds will be expected to bring a figure comparable to last year’s crowd in Thurles for the Cork-Clare match, 45,363.

Hurling round robin attendances 2019
Total
2019: 329,542
2018: 310,051

Munster SHC
Total: 237,156
Average: 23,716

Final; Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 30th June

Leinster SHC
Total: 92,386
Average: 9,239

Final; Kilkenny v Wexford, Croke Park, 30th June

Hurling round robin attendances 2018
Munster SHC

Total: 203,664
Average: 20.366

Final: Cork v Clare, Thurles – 45,363

Leinster SHC
Total: 106,387
Average: 10,639

Final; Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park – 40,704
Replay: Thurles – 25,102

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.