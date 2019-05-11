Only one point separates Clare and Waterford footballers

Colm Collins’ team progress to Munster semi-final against Kerry, just about

Colm Collins’s Clare team held on for a win over Waterford. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Clare 0-9 Waterford 0-8

Clare survived a massive scare to qualify for the Munster SFC semi-final after Waterford charged back into contention in this Cusack Park battle.

When Jamie Malone kicked the first point of the second-half in the 39th minute Clare led 0-9 to 0-2, but they failed to score after that and Waterford landed the last six scores of the game.

The defeat is very hard to swallow for Waterford, but after a shocking opening half they probably were just about second best and Clare now go on to face Kerry in the provincial semi-final.

Eoin Cleary was the star of the show early on for Clare and he scored the first five points of the game, including two sweet scores from either wing. Conor Murray and Shane Ahearne landed Waterford’s only points in that opening half.

The Déise men trailed 0-8 to 0-2 at half-time, but with JJ Hutchinson and Dessie Hutchinson making huge impacts off the bench they charged back into the game.

When Hutchinson landed his second point in added-time, Clare’s lead was down to one, but they just held on for the victory. Just about.

Clare: S Ryan; K Harnett, C Brennan, G Kelly; D Ryan (0-1), A Fitzgerald, S Collins; G Brennan, D Bohannon; K Malone, E Cleary (0-6, 0-3 frees), J Malone (0-2); C Murray, G Cooney, C O’Dea. Subs: G O’Brien for K Malone (h-t), C Ó hAiniféin for Cooney (48 mins), C O’Connor for Bohannan (black card 58’), D Masterson for Murray (65’), D O’Halloran for S Collins (72’).

Waterford: D Mulhearne; J McGrath, R O Ceallaigh, S O’Donovan; T O hUallachain (0-1), S Ryan, B Looby; S Ahearne (0-1), T Prendergast; C Murray (0-2), D Guiry, S Whelan-Barrett; J Mullaney, F O Cuirrin, M Curry. Subs: D Hutchinson (0-2 frees) for Whelan-Barrett (35 mins), JJ Hutchinson (0-2) for Mullaney (48’), D Fitzgerald for Ó Cuirrin (65’), J Curry for Guiry (68’), B O’Keeffe for Ó hUallacháin (70’), B Lynch for Murray (74’).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

