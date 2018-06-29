Kerry Under-20s become latest Kingdom side to conquer Munster

Kerry 3-11 Cork 0-14

The sun is shining in the Kingdom and all is well in the Kerry football world as the under-20 side completed the clean sweep of Munster titles in one week after they fought back to overpower a strong Cork side who at times threatened to spoil the party.

Munster titles at Senior, Junior and Minor grade were added to by this free-scoring Kerry U-20 side under manager Jack O’Connor, who ensured that Kerry would be the first county whose name would be engraved in the U-20 trophy.

Cork made an explosive start to this game scoring three points without reply in as many minutes from Colm O’Callaghan, Damien Gore and Colm Barrett as the tall Mark Keane was causing the Kerry fullback line trouble on the edge of the square.

But Kerry soon settled and were level by the ninth minute thanks to points from Cormac Linnane, Fergus Clifford and David Shaw -and then Kerry struck for a crucial goal, which was sublimely finished by David Shaw to the bottom corner of the Cork net.

Stefan Okunbor was now getting to grips with Keane, and with Mike Breen also helping out the game was developing into a titanic battle. Cork then rattled off four points on the trot from Tadgh Corkery and three from Chris Óg Jones as they moved 0-8 to 1-3 in front by the 21st minute.

Kerry’s Stefan Okunbor is presented with his man of the match award. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry responded and levelled with points from Cormac Linnane and a Donal O’Sullivan free and both sides swapped points before they retired level at the interval (1-6 to 0-9).

Cork, thanks to a Chris Óg Jones free, were in front again within two minutes of the restart but Kerry took over with Okunbor curbing the dangerous Mark Keane, while Graham O’Sullivan , Dan O’Brien and Mike Breen were outstanding at the back for Kerry.

The crucial score of the half came in the 41st minute when Fiachra Clifford cut through and Eddie Horan just on the pitch drilled the ball to the Cork net. Chris Óg Jones kept Cork within striking distance but Kerry struck again in the 53rd minute when Donal O’Sullivan was hauled down for a penalty which Mark Ryan expertly slotted home, and suddenly Kerry were six clear. Donal O’Sullivan ensured a six point win and booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-final.

KERRY: B Lonergan; D Naughton, S Okunbor, M Reidy; M Breen, G O’Sullivan (0-1), D O’Brien; M Ryan )1-0, 1 pen), D O’Connor; F Clifford (0-2), C Linnane (0-2), D Moynihan; D O’Sullivan (0-4, 2 frees), B Sweeney, D Shaw (1-0). Subs: B Friel for C Linnane (36), E Horan (1-0) for D Shaw (40), S O’Leary (0-2) for D Moynihan (43 b/c), M Potts for F Clifford (51), M Foley for D O’Connor (56), C Gammell for D Naughton (62)

CORK: I Giltinan; N Walsh, S Walsh, K O’Donovan; L O’Donovan, A Browne, T Linehan; C O’Callaghan (0-2), M Keane (0-2); M Shanley, T Corkery (0-1), C Maguire; C Barrett (0-1), C Óg Jones (0-7, 3 frees), D Gore. Subs: S O’Sullivan for C Maguire (h/t), K Myers Murray for M Shanley (36), M Cronin for D Gore (0-1) (49), M Bradley for C Barrett (49), A McCarthy for K O’Donovan (b/c 54), L Wall for N Walsh (59)

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary)