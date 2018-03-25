Clare safe in Division Two after win over relegated Louth

Clare 3-12 Louth 1-11

Clare remain safe in Division Two of the Allianz Football League, as a result of a deserved victory over pointless and already relegated Louth at Cusack Park Ennis.

An impressive opening half performance saw the Banner County lead by 3-7 to 0-6 at the break, with the opening score, a Jamie Malone goal, coming after 11 seconds of play. Pete McGrath’s men got their afternoon off to a scoring start with a point by Declan Byrne moments later.

Further Clare goals by Keelan Sexton and Kieran Malone before half-time cemented their dominance, though Louth missed a golden opportunity before the whistle, when defender Aaron Fitzgerald brilliantly blocked Ross Nally’s goal attempt on the line.

Louth attempted a comeback of sorts after the break scoring a goal and a point inside the minute. The goal was taken by midfielder Tommy Durnin while Andy McDonnell added a point. But it was as close as they got, as Clare battened down the hatches from then out to claim an important victory.

Clare: Eamonn Tubridy; Cian O’Dea, Cillian Brennan, Aaron Fitzgerald; Sean Collins, Pearse Lillis, Sean O’Donoghue; Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor (0-1); Kieran Malone (1-2), Eoin Cleary (0-8, 0-6f) , Jamie Malone (1-0); Conor Finucane (0-1), Keelan Sexton (1-0), David Tubridy. Subs: Conal O’hAinifein for Aaron Fitzgerald HT, Gearoid O’Brien for C Finucane HT, Ciaran Russell for D Tubridy 47mins, Darragh Bohannon for Cathal O’Connor 56mins, Alan Sweeney for S Collins 59mins, Eimhin Courtney for K Sexton 65 mins

Louth: Craig Lynch; Fergal Donohoe, Emmet Carolan, James Craven; Eoghan Lafferty, Bevan Duffy (0-1), Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin (1-1), Declan Byrne (0-2); Derek Maguire, Andy McDonnell (0-2), Gerard McSorley; Williams Woods, Conor Grimes (0-1), Ryan Burns (0-1, 0-1f). Subs: Ross Nally (0-1) for R Burns 30mins, Tadhg McEneaney (0-2, 0-1f) for W Woods 54 mins, James Stewart for J Craven 54 mins, Ciaran Downey for G McSorley 54 mins, Ronan Holcroft for D Maguire 60mins.

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)