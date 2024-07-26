Michael Murphy on Armagh: The 15 Orchard men bidding for historic All-Ireland football glory

Armagh are bidding for only the county's second ever All-Ireland title following the breakthrough success of 2002. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

1. Blaine Hughes

Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes: an All-Star in waiting. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Carrickcruppen. Age: 29

All-Star in waiting. Not easy coming in after Ethan Rafferty had operated as sweeper keeper. Range of kicks, short, mid and long and from short run-ups which keeps opposition press guessing. Conceded just three goals and unlucky not to stop all of them. Has variety of targets for restarts.

2. Paddy Burns

Armagh's Paddy Burns: tough-tackling defender. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Burren (Down). Age: 30

Teak-tough defender, who likes to keep things simple on the field. Off the field I’ve found him a bubbly and engaging character. The expectation is that he will pick up Rob Finnerty, who has caused them trouble in previous championship meetings.

READ MORE

3. Aaron McKay

Club: Dromintee. Age: 28

Armagh's Aaron McKay: solid and robust. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

After a rocky start against Seán O’Shea in the semi-final, he did really well and has been so solid, along with his colleagues in this line. Robust, he normally gravitates to the most physical opponent, which will be Comer. Another likely to be in the All-Star conversation.

[ Armagh and Galway name starting line-ups for All-Ireland finalOpens in new window ]

[ Darragh Ó Sé on the Galway football team: The 15 men bidding for All-Ireland gloryOpens in new window ]

4. Barry McCambridge

Barry McCambridge: the athletic defender has popped up with important goals for Armagh twice this summer. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Clann Éireann. Age: 25

Expected to pick up Shane Walsh, who he struggled to contain in Sligo but marking Walsh is generally about damage limitation. Didn’t appear until the Ulster final but has scored 2-2 in the last two games while putting in good shifts on key forwards, David Clifford and Diarmuid Murtagh.

5. Connaire Mackin

Connaire Mackin of Armagh: his physical presence is needed against Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Shane O’Neill’s. Age: 29

From well-known family and a panellist since 2018, he brings greater experience but more relevantly, a greater physical presence in the central defensive sector than McGrane – necessary for countering Maher, McDaid etc. Suspended for a petulant foul against Derry so this is a big vote of confidence in his discipline.

6. Tiernan Kelly

Tiernan Kelly: has solved a potential trouble spot for Armagh since Ciarán Mackin’s unfortunate injury. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Club: Clann Éireann. Age: 23

Only moved in after Ciarán Mackin’s cruciate injury hit, which robbed the team of their plus-one and has filled what I thought would be a void. Cured a potential headache for the team and has got forward with intent to score a goal against Galway.

7. Aidan Forker (captain)

Aidan Forker: a stalwart for Armagh since 2012, the captain remains always capable of landing stylish long-range points. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Maghery. Age: 31

One of the longest-serving players, he debuted in 2012 and is the instigator of those clever attacking set pieces – I’ve yet to see a team as thoroughly coached as Armagh. He has seven points scored this season, many from distance with the outside of the boot. Potential marker for Tierney.

8. Niall Grimley

Niall Grimley: has proved an important addition for Armagh since his return from injury. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Club: Madden Raparees. Age: 29

Huge addition since he came in, not having played in the league or the provincial championship – he wasn’t there for the Ulster final – because of injury. Huge performance against Derry on his return and kicked two nice points against Kerry. Has shown characteristic Armagh defiance in face of setbacks.

9. Ben Crealey

Ben Crealey: an awkward opponent, he will relish the midfield battle against Galway. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Club: Maghery. Age: 26

Every team needs a player like him. I remember matches against him and how awkward he was to handle. Consistently goes about his job effectively and quietly. He will be in the spotlight after Galway’s huge success under long kick-outs in the semi-final but he loves the midfield battles.

10. Joe McElroy

Joe McElroy: has started all league and championship games for Armagh this season. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Club: Armagh Harps. Age: 29

He too has started all 16 matches between league and championship. Plays that middle third role and has a massive engine and appetite for work. Also has the ability to man mark. Although I don’t believe Armagh are going to go for many match-ups, he would be a good choice for Cillian McDaid.

11. Rian O’Neill

Rian O'Neill: Armagh talisman is capable of some spectacular inspirational scores. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Crossmaglen Rangers Age: 25

Came up trumps in the semi-final with big scores and that catch at the very end as well as the assist for Turbitt’s last score. Revelling in the freedom of middle sector role. Long-range scoring, from play and frees, is exceptional. Huge opportunity to leave his mark on the final.

12. Oisín Conaty

Oisín Conaty: could be detailed with curbing Dylan McHugh. Contender for Young Player of the Year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Tír na nÓg. Age: 21

Another to have played every match this year. He man marked Ryan McHugh in the Ulster final and I’m thinking he’ll be deployed on Dylan McHugh. Kicked 0-4 against Roscommon but was wasteful in the semi-final and was replaced. Overall, though, in contention for Young Player of the Year.

13. Rory Grugan

Rory Grugan: experienced stalwart is an important creative influence for Armagh. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Club: Ballymacnab. Age: 32

One of the two – with Forker – tempo setters on the team both in defence and attack although his season’s total of 0-14 is not prolific, especially for a free taker. But his main role is creative and he has 2-13 in assists, which is a championship leading total. Another ever-present.

14. Andrew Murnin

Andrew Murnin: an important source of possession and a 50-50 ball-winner for Armagh. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Club: St Paul’s. Age: 32

Like Crealey, he is really trusted within the team. He gets more 50-50 ball than anyone. They really believe in his ability to win possession. Hasn’t been regularly on the scoreboard this year but always willing to defend on long kick-outs and is a prime target for Hughes.

15. Conor Turbitt

Conor Turbitt: has proven a potent scoring threat for Armagh in their run to the final. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Club: Clann Éireann. Age: 25

Has scored 3-22 (3-13 from play) in a championship which he started slowly for Armagh. Neat and tidy on the ball, he also has blistering pace. His prolific scoring comes after a relatively quiet start this year. Burst into life in the Ulster final, kicking 0-4 against Donegal. Another ever-present.

Bench

Stefan Campbell celebrates a score against Kerry. He has proved a valuable addition from the bench. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It’s worth saying that Stefan Campbell, Jarly Óg Burns and Oisín O’Neill, Aidan Nugent and Ross McQuillan have made a big impact. Their bench got the better of Kerry. Campbell has kicked 1-10 so far. Overall, it’s 1-23 from the bench as a whole. That’s about three points a game.

Backroom team

Kieran McGeeney: finally rewarded for all his work with an All-Ireland final appearance for his team. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kieran McGeeney (manager), Ciarán McKeever, Kieran Donaghy, Ciarán McKinney, Conleith Gilligan.

The longest serving intercounty manager, McGeeney’s longevity is admirable and he has kept on track a number of players since 2018. Hasn’t let ego prevent shrewd appointments like Ciarán McKeever and outside coaches, Kieran Donaghy, Ciarán McKinney and Conleith Gilligan. Has allowed more of his personality to emerge this year.