1. Blaine Hughes
Club: Carrickcruppen. Age: 29
All-Star in waiting. Not easy coming in after Ethan Rafferty had operated as sweeper keeper. Range of kicks, short, mid and long and from short run-ups which keeps opposition press guessing. Conceded just three goals and unlucky not to stop all of them. Has variety of targets for restarts.
2. Paddy Burns
Club: Burren (Down). Age: 30
Teak-tough defender, who likes to keep things simple on the field. Off the field I’ve found him a bubbly and engaging character. The expectation is that he will pick up Rob Finnerty, who has caused them trouble in previous championship meetings.
Darragh Ó Sé on the Galway football team: The 15 men bidding for All-Ireland glory
Michael Murphy on Armagh: The 15 Orchard men bidding for historic All-Ireland football glory
Armagh v Galway: Throw-in time, TV details, ticket and team news for All-Ireland football final
Armagh and Galway name starting line-ups for All-Ireland final
3. Aaron McKay
Club: Dromintee. Age: 28
After a rocky start against Seán O’Shea in the semi-final, he did really well and has been so solid, along with his colleagues in this line. Robust, he normally gravitates to the most physical opponent, which will be Comer. Another likely to be in the All-Star conversation.
[ Armagh and Galway name starting line-ups for All-Ireland finalOpens in new window ]
[ Darragh Ó Sé on the Galway football team: The 15 men bidding for All-Ireland gloryOpens in new window ]
4. Barry McCambridge
Club: Clann Éireann. Age: 25
Expected to pick up Shane Walsh, who he struggled to contain in Sligo but marking Walsh is generally about damage limitation. Didn’t appear until the Ulster final but has scored 2-2 in the last two games while putting in good shifts on key forwards, David Clifford and Diarmuid Murtagh.
5. Connaire Mackin
Club: Shane O’Neill’s. Age: 29
From well-known family and a panellist since 2018, he brings greater experience but more relevantly, a greater physical presence in the central defensive sector than McGrane – necessary for countering Maher, McDaid etc. Suspended for a petulant foul against Derry so this is a big vote of confidence in his discipline.
6. Tiernan Kelly
Club: Clann Éireann. Age: 23
Only moved in after Ciarán Mackin’s cruciate injury hit, which robbed the team of their plus-one and has filled what I thought would be a void. Cured a potential headache for the team and has got forward with intent to score a goal against Galway.
7. Aidan Forker (captain)
Club: Maghery. Age: 31
One of the longest-serving players, he debuted in 2012 and is the instigator of those clever attacking set pieces – I’ve yet to see a team as thoroughly coached as Armagh. He has seven points scored this season, many from distance with the outside of the boot. Potential marker for Tierney.
8. Niall Grimley
Club: Madden Raparees. Age: 29
Huge addition since he came in, not having played in the league or the provincial championship – he wasn’t there for the Ulster final – because of injury. Huge performance against Derry on his return and kicked two nice points against Kerry. Has shown characteristic Armagh defiance in face of setbacks.
9. Ben Crealey
Club: Maghery. Age: 26
Every team needs a player like him. I remember matches against him and how awkward he was to handle. Consistently goes about his job effectively and quietly. He will be in the spotlight after Galway’s huge success under long kick-outs in the semi-final but he loves the midfield battles.
10. Joe McElroy
Club: Armagh Harps. Age: 29
He too has started all 16 matches between league and championship. Plays that middle third role and has a massive engine and appetite for work. Also has the ability to man mark. Although I don’t believe Armagh are going to go for many match-ups, he would be a good choice for Cillian McDaid.
11. Rian O’Neill
Club: Crossmaglen Rangers Age: 25
Came up trumps in the semi-final with big scores and that catch at the very end as well as the assist for Turbitt’s last score. Revelling in the freedom of middle sector role. Long-range scoring, from play and frees, is exceptional. Huge opportunity to leave his mark on the final.
12. Oisín Conaty
Club: Tír na nÓg. Age: 21
Another to have played every match this year. He man marked Ryan McHugh in the Ulster final and I’m thinking he’ll be deployed on Dylan McHugh. Kicked 0-4 against Roscommon but was wasteful in the semi-final and was replaced. Overall, though, in contention for Young Player of the Year.
13. Rory Grugan
Club: Ballymacnab. Age: 32
One of the two – with Forker – tempo setters on the team both in defence and attack although his season’s total of 0-14 is not prolific, especially for a free taker. But his main role is creative and he has 2-13 in assists, which is a championship leading total. Another ever-present.
14. Andrew Murnin
Club: St Paul’s. Age: 32
Like Crealey, he is really trusted within the team. He gets more 50-50 ball than anyone. They really believe in his ability to win possession. Hasn’t been regularly on the scoreboard this year but always willing to defend on long kick-outs and is a prime target for Hughes.
15. Conor Turbitt
Club: Clann Éireann. Age: 25
Has scored 3-22 (3-13 from play) in a championship which he started slowly for Armagh. Neat and tidy on the ball, he also has blistering pace. His prolific scoring comes after a relatively quiet start this year. Burst into life in the Ulster final, kicking 0-4 against Donegal. Another ever-present.
Bench
It’s worth saying that Stefan Campbell, Jarly Óg Burns and Oisín O’Neill, Aidan Nugent and Ross McQuillan have made a big impact. Their bench got the better of Kerry. Campbell has kicked 1-10 so far. Overall, it’s 1-23 from the bench as a whole. That’s about three points a game.
Backroom team
Kieran McGeeney (manager), Ciarán McKeever, Kieran Donaghy, Ciarán McKinney, Conleith Gilligan.
The longest serving intercounty manager, McGeeney’s longevity is admirable and he has kept on track a number of players since 2018. Hasn’t let ego prevent shrewd appointments like Ciarán McKeever and outside coaches, Kieran Donaghy, Ciarán McKinney and Conleith Gilligan. Has allowed more of his personality to emerge this year.