Darragh Ó Sé on the Galway football team: The 15 men bidding for All-Ireland glory

1. Connor Gleeson

Galway's Connor Gleeson: His kick-outs are generally decent but can be vulnerable to a well-organised high press. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Dunmore MacHales. Age: 31

Very solid presence who gets a slightly unfair time of it for a goalie who has only conceded once in the championship. His kick-outs are generally decent but can be vulnerable to a well-organised high press, as Armagh showed in the group game. A threat from long-range frees.

2. Johnny McGrath

Galway’s Johnny McGrath: their best man-marker. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Club: Caherlistrane. Age: 23

Galway’s best man-marker, he has taken care of Ryan O’Donoghue, Shane McGuigan, Cormac Costello and Aaron Doherty. Found Conor Turbitt a handful in Markievicz Park so he’ll have him lined up. Old-style corner back who will stay out of the way of his forwards.

3. Seán Fitzgerald

Galway’s Seán Fitzgerald: a physical presence that gets forward. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Barna. Age: 23

Gets forward a lot more than the rest of the Galway full-back line. Serious physical presence, sometimes switches in and out with Seán Mulkerrin. Will probably pick up Andrew Murnin for most of it but could move on to Rian O’Neill if he comes in closer to the square.

4. Jack Glynn

Galway's Jack Glynn: comfortable on the ball and good defender. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Club: Claregalway. Age: 23

Plenty of experience for such a young player and a player who has put in a really impressive season. Good man-marker, very comfortable on the ball, gives the rest of the team a sense of security by holding his position and covering off any breakaways.

5. Dylan McHugh

Galway's Dylan McHugh: one of the best players in Ireland this year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Corofin. Age: 26

Has made himself favourite for Footballer of the Year over the past month. Aggressive, plays on the front foot and has become a serious leader. One of the players Armagh have to make a plan for – which is not something you would have said at the start of the year.

6. Liam Silke

Liam Silke of Galway: assured on the ball and brave in possession. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Corofin. Age: 28

Like McHugh, a pure Corofin footballer. Good off both feet, very assured on the ball, brave in possession. Hadn’t scored a whole pile all season but showed up huge in attack when everything was in the melting pot in the semi-final. Could be some battle with Rian O’Neill.

7. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin

Galway’s Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin: an athletic and consistent player. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Oileáin Árann. Age: 24

Has done well to forced himself into the team after missing a so much football with a shattered kneecap a couple of seasons back. Doesn’t get the same amount of mentions as some of the other members of the Galway defence but is very athletic and makes very few mistakes.

8. Paul Conroy

Paul Conroy of Galway: nobody is better at game management. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: St James’s. Age: 35

It’s very rare that a player develops into the best version of himself after turning 30 but that’s what Paul Conroy has become. The most consistent midfielder in this year’s championship. Nobody has better game management and his point-taking has been almost faultless. Huge player for Galway.

9. Seán Kelly

Galway's Sean Kelly: a talismanic leader. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Moycullen. Age: 27

The injuries have made it a frustrating year but you’d have to imagine that unless he is completely crocked, Galway will get him on to the pitch. A brilliant leader, with excellent ball skills in tight situations and always liable to pop up where you least expect him. Big leader.

10. Matthew Tierney

Galway's Matthew Tierney: the modern half forward. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Oughterard. Age: 23

The type of player who could feasibly cut loose and score four points from play in any game. Won’t die wondering anyway – he has licence to shoot and isn’t afraid of the moment. Everything you’d need in a modern half forward – tall, strong, physical and good on the ball.

11. John Maher

Galway’s John Maher: tough gets through a pile of dirty work. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Salthill-Knocknacarra. Age: 25

Hard to believe he only made his debut last year. Patrols the engine room of the Galway attack and gets through a pile of dirty work that allows the others to flourish. Excellent against Dublin and Donegal, he is tough, durable and never gives the ball away. A hardy boy.

12. Cillian McDaid

Cillian McDaid of Galway: capable of great long-range points. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Monivea-Abbey. Age: 26

Completes what is probably Galway’s most formidable line. Another brilliant athlete, but one who probably has more of a finish in him than the other two. His long-range points were the key weapon in beating Dublin and scored a fine goal in the 2022 final as well. Needs watching.

13. Rob Finnerty

Galway's Rob Finnerty: a very professional corner forward. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Salthill-Knocknacarra. Age: 26

Plenty of strings to his bow. A very professional inside forward. Does exactly what he’s there for – if he gets a yard of space, he will pull the trigger and doesn’t miss much. His dependability on the right-footed frees means Shane Walsh doesn’t feel like he has to do everything.

14. Damien Comer

Galway’s Damien Comer: a wrecking ball in full flight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Annaghdown. Age: 30

A wrecking ball when he’s in full flight. Galway haven’t been able to get the best out of him for a while because his body has been holding him back. But he has found a way to make it work through selflessness and sheer will. If there’s anything in the tank, he’ll produce it.

15. Shane Walsh

Shane Walsh of Galway: brings the X-factor up front. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Kilmacud Crokes. Age: 31

Well-suited by the big game stage, he’s the X-factor in the Galway team. Will be thinking that if he could have a brilliant game against Kerry in the final two years ago, there’s no reason he can’t do the same again. Will kick points for fun if he’s in the mood. The pepper in the sauce.

Management

Galway’s manager Pádraic Joyce: an ambitious, ruthless leader of men. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Considering everything they’ve had to deal with since January on the injury front, it’s been some achievement to get this team to within 70 minutes of an All-Ireland. Pádraic Joyce has always been ambitious, ruthless and a leader of men. This is what he said he’d do from the outset.

Bench

Galway’s Johnny Heaney. Their bench is impressive in depth but lacks star quality. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Galway have impressive depth. All the chopping and changing means they have evolved into a group that can cover most bases. Cein Darcy, Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane – they will all come in and do a job for you. The one thing they’re missing is an obvious game-changer, someone to explode on to the pitch and get the crowd going.