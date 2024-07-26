Armagh name starting line-up for All-Ireland final against Galway

Armagh's Connaire Mackin will start against Galway in the All-Ireland final. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Armagh have made one change for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Connacht champions, Galway. Peter McGrane, who has been an ever-present for the team this championship, drops to the bench and Connaire Mackin starts.

It is good news for the Mackin family after a difficult summer during which siblings Ciarán and Aimee have had their intercounty seasons ended by cruciate injuries.

Connaire had been drafted in for the All-Ireland group match against Derry last month to replace his brother but after an emphatic win, he was suspended for a retrospective red card infraction in an incident with Conor Glass.

There are also two changes from the counties’ earlier meeting in Sligo for the group stages. As well as Mackin’s inclusion for McGrane, Paddy Burns starts in place of Ciarán Higgins.

READ MORE

Galway’s team is expected later this morning.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, B McCambridge; C Mackin, T Kelly, A Forker (capt); N Grimley, B Crealey; J McElroy, R O’Neill, O Conaty; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: E Rafferty, G McCabe, P, McGrane, C Higgins, R McQuillan, S McPartlan, J Duffy, O O’Neill, S Campbell, A Nugent, J Burns.