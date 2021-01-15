All-Star nominee Chris Barrett announces Mayo retirement

The 33-year-old is the latest player to finish his career in the green and red

Mayo’s Chris Barrett has retired from intercounty football. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mayo’s Chris Barrett has retired from intercounty football. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Mayo’s football exodus continued on Friday as Chris Barrett ended his career on the day when he was one of 12 Mayo players nominated for an All-Star award.

The 33-year-old joins team-mates David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons and Donie Vaughan in retiring since the turn of the year.

The Belmullet man won seven Connacht titles and one National League with the green and red and was named in the All-Star team in 2017.

Barrett said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have played alongside some of the most talented and honourable men to ever pull on a Mayo jersey.

“Not to mention the management teams, the support staff and our loyal supporters that have been central to everything good Mayo GAA has achieved over the last number of years. Thank you to each and every one of you for a memorable journey.

“A special word of thanks to Beal an Mhuirthead GAA for playing a huge part in my development as a player. To my work colleagues in LEPD, for their understanding and help over the last number of years. To my parents, brothers and sister, for being there every step of the way.

“Finally, to Dearbhaile and Isla. Thank you for your unwavering support and your sacrifices, without which I could not have achieved what I did.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.