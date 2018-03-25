Second half salvo sees Sligo survive at Derry’s expense
Two goals in four mintues turn the tables atMarkievicz Park and consign visitors to the drop
Patrick O’Connor’s goal helped inspire Sligo’s come back against Derry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12
Second half goals from Kevin McDonnell and Patrick O’Connor in a four-minute spell set up Sligo for survival as they sent Derry to Division Four in a dramatic encounter at Markievicz Park.
Prior to Sligo’s match-turning brace of goals Derry had gone four points clear, 2-10 to 1-9, with substitute Shane McGuigan’s goal after 57 minutes helping put his side in control.
But the visitors were later caught by Sligo’s comeback, having been rattled earlier in the second-half when Liam Gaughan’s 46th minute goal signalled the home side’s intentions to avoid the drop.
Derry led 1-4 to 0-5 at the break and their first goal, Conor McAtamney’s finish after 23 minutes, was one of three goal chances they created in an opening half that they dominated.
Sligo: A Devaney (0-1, 1f); R Donovan, L Nicholson, C Harrison; C Breheny, A McIntyre, G O’Kelly-Lynch; K McDonnell (1-0), N Murphy (0-2); N Ewing, P O’Connor (1-1), L Gaughan (1-3, 3f); K Cawley, P Hughes, A Marren (0-3, 3f). Subs: E McHugh for Nicholson (35), S Carrabine (0-1) for Hughes (49)
Derry: B McKinless; M Bateson (0-1), K Johnston, C McCluskey; K McKaigue, C McWilliams, P Hagan; C McAtamney (1-1), E Bradley (0-4, 3f); E Lynn, B Heron, P Cassidy; P MacGrogan, M Lynch (0-3, 2f), N Toner (0-1). Subs: S McGuigan (1-2) for Heron (15), J Doherty for Lynn (46), J Kielt for Toner (67), L McGoldrick for Bateson (67), T O’Brien for Bradley (67) (black card)
Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)