Second half salvo sees Sligo survive at Derry’s expense

Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12

Second half goals from Kevin McDonnell and Patrick O’Connor in a four-minute spell set up Sligo for survival as they sent Derry to Division Four in a dramatic encounter at Markievicz Park.

Prior to Sligo’s match-turning brace of goals Derry had gone four points clear, 2-10 to 1-9, with substitute Shane McGuigan’s goal after 57 minutes helping put his side in control.

But the visitors were later caught by Sligo’s comeback, having been rattled earlier in the second-half when Liam Gaughan’s 46th minute goal signalled the home side’s intentions to avoid the drop.

Derry led 1-4 to 0-5 at the break and their first goal, Conor McAtamney’s finish after 23 minutes, was one of three goal chances they created in an opening half that they dominated.

Sligo: A Devaney (0-1, 1f); R Donovan, L Nicholson, C Harrison; C Breheny, A McIntyre, G O’Kelly-Lynch; K McDonnell (1-0), N Murphy (0-2); N Ewing, P O’Connor (1-1), L Gaughan (1-3, 3f); K Cawley, P Hughes, A Marren (0-3, 3f). Subs: E McHugh for Nicholson (35), S Carrabine (0-1) for Hughes (49)

Derry: B McKinless; M Bateson (0-1), K Johnston, C McCluskey; K McKaigue, C McWilliams, P Hagan; C McAtamney (1-1), E Bradley (0-4, 3f); E Lynn, B Heron, P Cassidy; P MacGrogan, M Lynch (0-3, 2f), N Toner (0-1). Subs: S McGuigan (1-2) for Heron (15), J Doherty for Lynn (46), J Kielt for Toner (67), L McGoldrick for Bateson (67), T O’Brien for Bradley (67) (black card)

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)