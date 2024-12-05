All-Ireland finalists Armagh and Galway to meet on opening Saturday of football league

The 2025 GAA season begins on 25th January with a busy dual weekend of football and hurling league fixtures. In Salthill, last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Armagh and Galway meet to open the Division One schedule whereas in hurling, All-Ireland finalists Cork travel to Wexford.
The champions’ match in Galway is the first of three top-flight football fixtures on the Saturday evening with league holders Derry travelling to Tyrone and in Croke Park, Dublin taking on old rivals, Mayo.
The following day sees a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final between champions Clare and Kilkenny.
The football finals will be played on the weekend of March 29th/30th whereas the Division 1 hurling finals are scheduled for a week later on April 5th/6th – the same weekend that the football championship commences.
Nikita Hand’s lawyers ask judge to order Conor McGregor to pay highest level of legal costs
Storm Darragh: Status orange wind warning issued for 10 counties
Fiunn McRedmond: MasterChef star Gregg Wallace’s bad behaviour was not ‘uncovered’. It was loud, lewd and widely known
Fianna Fáil’s policing agenda set to trigger coalition spat over justice portfolio
Next year’s All-Ireland finals will be on July 20th and 27th, respectively. Any necessary replays will be played on Saturday August 2nd (hurling) and a week later, August 9th (football).
The Tailteann Cup final is listed for Saturday July 12th.
More to follow
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis