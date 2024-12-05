Gaelic Games

All-Ireland finalists Armagh and Galway to meet on opening Saturday of football league

Hurling finalists Clare and Cork open their campaigns agaisnt Kilkenny and Wexford

Armagh's Oisin Conaty and Dylan McHugh of Galway in action during this year's All-Ireland football final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Seán Moran
Thu Dec 05 2024 - 14:01

The 2025 GAA season begins on 25th January with a busy dual weekend of football and hurling league fixtures. In Salthill, last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Armagh and Galway meet to open the Division One schedule whereas in hurling, All-Ireland finalists Cork travel to Wexford.

The champions’ match in Galway is the first of three top-flight football fixtures on the Saturday evening with league holders Derry travelling to Tyrone and in Croke Park, Dublin taking on old rivals, Mayo.

The following day sees a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final between champions Clare and Kilkenny.

The football finals will be played on the weekend of March 29th/30th whereas the Division 1 hurling finals are scheduled for a week later on April 5th/6th – the same weekend that the football championship commences.

Next year’s All-Ireland finals will be on July 20th and 27th, respectively. Any necessary replays will be played on Saturday August 2nd (hurling) and a week later, August 9th (football).

The Tailteann Cup final is listed for Saturday July 12th.

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times