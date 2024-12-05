All-Ireland finalists Armagh and Galway to meet on opening Saturday of football league

Armagh's Oisin Conaty and Dylan McHugh of Galway in action during this year's All-Ireland football final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The 2025 GAA season begins on 25th January with a busy dual weekend of football and hurling league fixtures. In Salthill, last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Armagh and Galway meet to open the Division One schedule whereas in hurling, All-Ireland finalists Cork travel to Wexford.

The champions’ match in Galway is the first of three top-flight football fixtures on the Saturday evening with league holders Derry travelling to Tyrone and in Croke Park, Dublin taking on old rivals, Mayo.

The following day sees a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final between champions Clare and Kilkenny.

The football finals will be played on the weekend of March 29th/30th whereas the Division 1 hurling finals are scheduled for a week later on April 5th/6th – the same weekend that the football championship commences.

Next year’s All-Ireland finals will be on July 20th and 27th, respectively. Any necessary replays will be played on Saturday August 2nd (hurling) and a week later, August 9th (football).

The Tailteann Cup final is listed for Saturday July 12th.

More to follow