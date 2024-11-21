Tommy Fitzgerald to succeed Darren Gleeson as Laois senior hurling manager

Waterford's Kevin Moran with Tommy Fitzgerald of Laois in the hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 in 2021. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Former Laois player Tommy Fitzgerald is to succeed Darren Gleeson as the county’s new senior hurling manager.

Gleeson, who had only been appointed in August, announced last weekend that he was stepping down to undergo cancer treatment.

Laois have moved quickly to install a replacement, with Portlaoise’s Fitzgerald taking on the role. Former Dublin defender Niall Corcoran will be the team’s lead coach.

Fitzgerald managed his native club to Premier intermediate success in 2023 and was also a coach with St Thomas’ when they won the All-Ireland club title in January of this year.

Fitzgerald and Corcoran worked together previously during Eddie Brennan’s spell as Laois senior hurling manager.

“Laois GAA wish to take this opportunity to wish Tommy and his management team very best of luck for 2025. His name will be put forward for ratification at next Monday’s County Committee meeting,” stated the county board.

Gleeson had been putting plans in place for his maiden season with Laois but health reasons have forced him to step back.

“I regret to announce that I am stepping down as Laois senior hurling manager to undergo treatment for cancer,” stated the Tipperary native last weekend.

“The cancer was diagnosed following a recent accident in which my upper arm was broken unexpectedly.

“It is essential, based on the medical advice I have received, that I focus fully in the months ahead on my treatment and recovery.

“Unfortunately, it is therefore not possible to continue the busy and responsible role of being an intercounty manager.”