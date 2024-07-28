Armagh v Galway live updates: All-Ireland football final

🗣️"We know each other fairly well at this stage"



Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog for the All-Ireland Football Final between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park. John O’Sullivan here and I’ll take you through all the afternoon’s build-up and then the action once the game starts.

I’m not sure how many people would have envisaged a final between these two teams prior to the start of the Championship but there’s no quibbling that Armagh and Galway having thoroughly merited their respective places at Croke Park today for Gaelic football’s marquee occasion.

The teams are very familiar with each other, having met three times during the Championship since 2022. On the first occasion, two years ago, Galway won a titanic tussle on penalties, Armagh then edged out the Tribesmen by a point in game two, while in June the teams drew thanks to a late Stefan Campbell point in a group clash at Markievicz Park.

Irish Times GAA correspondent Sean Moran has a definite view on the outcome of today’s game. He wrote: “It may be that Armagh, whose progress has been thoroughly admirable, will be further liberated by finally getting to the All-Ireland but the view here is that Galway are a more seasoned unit, enjoying better form from key players, and can achieve the landmark of moving into double figures on the roll of honour.

Here are the teams:

ARMAGH: B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, B McCambridge; C Mackin, T Kelly, A Forker (capt); N Grimley, B Crealey; J McElroy, R O’Neill, O Conaty; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: E Rafferty, G McCabe, P, McGrane, C Higgins, R McQuillan, S McPartlan, J Duffy, O O’Neill, S Campbell, A Nugent, J Burns.

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; D McHugh, L Silke, S Mulkerrin; P Conroy, S Kelly (capt); M Tierney, J Maher, C McDaid; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: C Flaherty, J Daly, E Kelly, D O’Flaherty, K Molloy, C Sweeney, C Darcy, J Heaney, L Ó Conghaile, T Culhane, N Daly.