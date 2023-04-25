GAA fixtures, TV details, team news and Tailteann Cup permutations ahead of the weekend

Galway's Gearoid McInerney beats Conor McDonald of Wexford to the sliotar during the Leinster SHC round 1 clast at Pearse Stadium last weekend. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Watch out for: The winner of Sunday’s red-letter clash in the Leinster SHC between Kilkenny and Galway should, realistically, go on to win the provincial championship outright – indeed, both sides will be gunning for a run at the All-Ireland crown come July.

The opening act of the sides’ respective Championship campaigns passed without major incident. Galway were able to sidestep Wexford, 0-24 to 2-12, after an alarming start – the men from the southeast had the sliotar in the net twice within the first four minutes.

Kilkenny had less to worry about last weekend: they hammered Westmeath 0-29 to 0-7.

For your consideration: The Munster SHC continues this weekend, after serving up a feast of nippy, attractive hurling on Sunday last. Defending All-Ireland champions Limerick, after surviving a scare against Waterford, face Clare who – despite scoring 3-23 at Cusack Park at the weekend – lost out to Tipperary.

READ MORE

Cork are also in action in the Munster SHC this weekend: they face Waterford, after the Déise gave Limerick a serious run for their money at Semple Stadium last Sunday. Waterford will look to build on that performance and come away with something to show for it.

Ulster report: We’re already at the semi-final stage of the Ulster SFC. After their late heroics to dump 2021 All-Ireland winners Tyrone in Omagh out of Ulster, Monaghan now face down the challenge of Derry. The disappointment of a league final defeat to Dublin long forgotten, Derry outclassed Fermanagh to move into the semi-finals. They’ll be emboldened by a positive fitness report for Conor Glass – a loss at this stage of the competition would feel like a missed opportunity.

On Sunday, in the other semi-final, Armagh and Down play in Clones.

Tailteann Cup watch: Last weekend Clare and Sligo both booked their places in the All-Ireland round-robin by reaching the Connacht and Munster finals, while Meath’s defeat to Offaly meant they were the most high profile county yet to drop into the Tailteann Cup.

Following the provincial championships, just 16 teams will qualify for the seeded four-team groups that will comprise the 2023 All-Ireland championship. They will be the eight provincial finalists (Galway, Sligo, Kerry, Clare so far), last year’s Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath, and the remaining spots will be decided by league positions. The four winners of the Leinster and Ulster semi-finals this weekend will all be securing their places in the round-robin series.

This weekend however, if Louth lose to Offaly and both Kildare and Down win their semi-finals, an unlikely scenario, the Wee County will drop into the secondary competition. Cork, who are already out of the Munster championship, and Kildare who are massive underdogs against Dublin on Sunday, are above Down and Offaly in the league rankings, so only a win this weekend for the latter two will see them into the All-Ireland series at Cork and Kildare’s expense.

The 15 (of 17) teams so far guaranteed to be playing in the Tailteann Cup are: Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Longford, Meath, Carlow, Cavan, Fermanagh, Leitrim, New York (preliminary quarter-finals), London, Waterford, Antrim.

Derry comfortably dispatched of Fermanagh to move into the semi-finals of the Ulster SFC this weekend. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Fixtures and TV

SATURDAY, APRIL 22ND

Munster SHC round 2 Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Leinster SHC round 2 Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm; Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 6pm

Ulster SFC semi-final Derry v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, 5pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Ulster MFC round 3 Tyrone v Antrim, O’Neills Healy Park, 1pm; Armagh v Cavan, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 1pm

Ulster MFC round 4 Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1pm; Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 1pm

Christy Ring Cup round 3 Derry v Meath, Owenbeg, 2pm

Nicky Rackard Cup round 3 Armagh v Wicklow, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 3pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 3 Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm

Leinster Under-20 HC quarter-finals Offaly v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1pm; Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm;

SUNDAY, APRIL 24TH

Ulster SFC semi-final Down v Armagh, Clones, 4pm (Live on BBC NI)

Leinster SFC semi-finals Offaly v Louth, Croke Park, 1.45pm; Kildare v Dublin, Croke Park, 4pm (Both streaming on GAAGO)

Leinster SHC round 2 Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Munster SHC round 2 Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Christy Ring Cup round 3 Mayo v London, Hastings MacHale Park, 12.30pm; Tyrone v Sligo, Carrickmore, 2pm

Nicky Rackard Cup round 3 Roscommon v Donegal, Athleague, 2pm; Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 3 Monaghan v Warwickshire, Cloghan, 1pm; Leitrim v Longford, Drumshanbo, 2pm