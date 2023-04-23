Waterford give 14-man Limerick an almighty fright in Munster opener

Munster SHC, Round 1: Limerick 1-18 Waterford 0-19

Sensation threatened in FBD Semple Stadium when champions Limerick – all but handed the Liam MacCarthy before a ball was pucked – struggled mightily to overcome a sustained and undaunted Waterford challenge.

The champions had to cope with the loss of Gearóid Hegarty to a red card in the 47th minute after he had hurtled into Conor Gleeson on the sideline but it was probably their reaction to that setback that saw the champions home. They rattled off the next four points to re-establish a six-point lead, 1-16 to 0-13.

That response was doubly welcome, as Waterford had crept up onto their shoulder 0-13 to 1-12 and then Aaron Gillane shot a penalty weakly at Billy Nolan who stopped it.

Yet, by the 20th minute, the champions had looked out of sight at 1-8 to 0-3 but in the 20 minutes that followed, Waterford outscored them 0-10 to 0-3 and with the man advantage going into the final quarter a shock looked to be on the cards.

Aaron Gillane had got Limerick moving with a point in the second minute, requiring the imprimatur of Hawk-Eye – not a swift process in Semple Stadium – and shortly afterwards when space had opened for Séamus Flanagan, he was well blocked by Mark Fitzgerald before Tom Morrissey opened his account.

Flanagan could later count himself lucky to escape the consequences of a head-high challenge on Stephen Bennett, who had already taken a flick to the head from Barry Nash, who was yellow-carded. The Limerick full forward may not however have heard the last of this.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts to a missed chance in injury time. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

In an eventful half, Flanagan had scored the only goal after some neat ground hurling: one touch, two touches, lift and strike into the net. While this as happening the luckless Tadhg de Búrca had to be helped off with what manager David Fitzgerald feared was a season-ending Achilles injury.

Limerick might have had more goals. Aside from Gillane’s penalty, Hegarty had stepped inside Tom Barron shortly after the latter had replaced de Búrca and his shot was saved at the expense of a deflected point.

After Hegarty’s dismissal, Tom Morrissey hit a stabilising point, Nash was sent into space by a brilliant pass from Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan picked out Gillane for a third and after an off-the-ball foul was called, Gillane added a free.

Waterford fired back with a salvo of their own from Bennett, a free, replacement Patrick Fitzgerald and Dessie Hutchinson from wide on the left.

Fired by Austin Gleeson coming off the bench, Waterford rallied at the end – and through all seven minutes of injury-time – with the best chance coming in the 76th minute when after a Gleeson solo run the ball was deflected just above Patrick Fitzgerald who tried to double on the ball but it flew wide.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, 3. Dan Morrisey, Barry Nash (0-1); Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3, 0-2f), Declan Hannon (capt), Kyle Hayes; Darragh O’Donovan, Will O’Donoghue; Gearóid Hegarty (0-2), Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey (0-2); Aaron Gillane (0-7, 0-5f), Séamus Flanagan (1-1), Peter Casey (0-2). Subs: Mike Casey for Hannon (15 mins), Cathal O’Neill for Flanagan (60 mins), David Reidy for O’Donoghues (68 mins), Conor Boylan for P Casey (74 mins).

WATERFORD: Billy Nolan; Conor Gleeson (0-1), Conor Prunty, Mark Fitzgerald; Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Búrca, Jack Fagan; Darragh Lyons, Jamie Barron (joint-captain; 0-1); Neil Montgomery, Dessie Hutchinson (0-3), Michael Kiely; Colin Dunford, Stephen Bennett (jc; 0-12, 0-10f), Jack Prendergast. Subs: Tom Barron for de Búrca (23 mins), Austin Gleeson (0-1) for Dunford (51 mins), Pádraig Fitzgerald for Prendergast (61 mins), Patrick Fitzgerald (0-1) for Montgomery (61 mins).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).