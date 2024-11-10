Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano: TV details, fight time and all you need to know

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during a press conference in Arlington, Texas in May. Photograph: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

Who’s fighting?

A co-main event, first is a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed light-welterweight title, followed by YouTuber Jake Paul v former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Where?

The 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

When?

Friday, November 15th in Texas, but due to the time difference it will be in the early hours of Saturday this side of the Atlantic.

Taylor v Serrano is expected to get under way at around 3am Irish time, followed by Paul v Tyson at 4am.

Taylor v Serrano 2.0

Taylor and Serrano last met in a historic fight at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2022, the first women’s fight to headline the iconic venue.

Taylor took the win on a split decision to retain her lightweight titles.

Talk of a rematch began immediately, with promoter Eddie Hearne pushing the idea that the fight would be staged in Ireland, floating Croke Park as the could-be venue.

Sadly, that wasn’t to be, so Texas it is instead.

On the line for Taylor this time are her light-welterweight titles (WBC, WBA, IBF & WBO) and the Ring Magazine belt.

What are their records?

Taylor has had 24 fights since turning professional in 2016, taking 23 wins with six knockouts. The only loss of her pro career came against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in May last year.

Serrano, professional since 2009, has had just over double the number of pro fights under her belt compared to Taylor. She’s taken 47 wins (31 knockouts) to two losses.

What about Paul v Tyson?

First things first, who is Jake Paul? He’s a controversial YouTuber who switched focus to boxing in 2018, his first professional fight coming two years later.

Of his 11 professional fights since 2020 he’s had 10 wins and one loss, the defeat coming against Tommy Fury (brother of former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury) last year.

While 27-year-old Paul may have the youth, Tyson has the experience. From his 58 professional fights over a 20-year pro career, he earned 50 wins, 44 of which were knockouts.

Katie Taylor, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano pose during a pre-fight press conference in New York in May before the fights were scheduled to November. Photograph: Peter Foley/Shutterstock

But at 58, Tyson can hardly be expected to be the boxer he was in his prime. His last professional bout was in 2005, and his last venture into the ring was an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jnr in November 2020, ending in a split draw.

The fight (along with Taylor v Serrano) was due to take place in July but was postponed after Tyson was hospitalised in late May after falling ill on a flight.

It is a sanctioned pro fight (with some rule changes – 14oz gloves, eight two-minute rounds) so the result will count towards their respective records. Even so, is this all just a bit of publicity? We’ll let you decide that for yourself.

What’s the undercard?

The preliminary card will feature four bouts, two of which are title fights.

They are: Mario Varrios v Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title), Shadasia Green v Melinda Watpool (WBO super middleweight title), Lucas Bahdi v Armando Casamonica* (*replacing Corey Marksman), and Bruce Carrington v Dana Coolwell.

How can I watch the fights?

In a new move by Netflix, the streaming platform will have live coverage of both Taylor v Serrano and Paul v Tyson.

The event will be streamed globally from 1am Irish time and will be available to watch on all Netflix plans.

The preliminary card fights will be broadcast live from 10.30pm Irish time on Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube and Tudum.

Fight week details

Tuesday: Open workouts at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, streaming live on MVP’s YouTube channel and Instagram account from 11.30pm Irish time.

Wednesday: Pre-fight press conferences from midnight Irish time, streaming live on Netflix and MVP’s YouTube channels, MVP’s Instagram, and Netflix’s Tudum.

Thursday: Public weigh ins from midnight Irish time, streaming live on MVP’s YouTube channel, Netflix’s YouTube channel, Netflix Sports YouTube, MVP’s Instagram, Netflix’s TikTok and Netflix’s Tudum.