Katie Taylor’s fight against Amanda Serrano rescheduled for November 15th

Katie Taylor’s fight against Amanda Serrano, originally scheduled to take place in Texas on July 20th, has been rescheduled for November 15th, 2024, it has been announced.

Taylor’s second meeting with Serrano, following their historic bout in Madison Square Garden in May 2022, when Taylor won by split decision, was due to be the co-main event with Mike Tyson against Jake Paul at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

However, when 57-year-old Tyson became unwell during a flight in the US late last month and was hospitalised, his fight against Paul was postponed.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” said Mike Tyson. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15th, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”