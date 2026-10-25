Abay Alemu Lesa wins men’s Dublin Marathon

Abay Alemu Lesa from the Ethiopia won the outright honours in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, crossing the line in 2:10:29, just six seconds ahead of Ebba Tulu Chala from Sweden.

Continuing the good sporting year for Mayo, Hugh Armstrong of Ballina AC took the honours in the race for the top Irish men’s finisher. The 32-year-old crossed the line in eighth place overall, clocking 2:40:50.

Zenebu Fikdau Jebesa from Ethiopia took the women’s title in 2:24:24, with Judith Storm from Derry just getting the better of Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill in the race for the first Irish woman’s finisher, crossing the line just a few strides ahead in 2:35:44.

Patrick Monahan from Kildare won a ninth title in the wheelchair race in 1:46:03.

More to follow