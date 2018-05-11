Added Time: The 2018 championship is about to kick into gear

It’s raining outside so summer must be here. The championship kicks into gear this weekend so we’ve assembled our GAA team to thrash it out. Seán Moran, Ian O’Riordan and Keith Duggan join us to look ahead to the great Irish distraction.

In football, we break down whether or not the Dubs are all vulnerable, will Mayo come again, can Kerry’s young blood provide the required infusion and if there are any contenders up north. Plus, we pick our bolters for the Super 8s.

In hurling, we assess Galway’s chances of a back-to-back, what Tipp are going to do about their defence and ask why people are dismissing Kilkenny’s All-Ireland chances. Also, the glory of the new round-robin structure and which of the outsiders can come from the pack.

All in your Added Time championship preview, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast