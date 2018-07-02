Added Time: Football Championship and World Cup down to the dozen

The first Monday of July and the football championship is down to the last dozen teams. So is the World Cup, as kismet would have it. The weekend saw the end of some big hitters in both competitions so now it’s time to sift through the ashes.

Ian O’Riordan is in studio to tell us about Saturday night’s mega-qualifier between Kildare and Mayo in Newbridge. We break down the qualifier draw and what it means for the Super-8s and, of course, we get into do a bit of mandatory ‘whither-Mayo’ chat.

The provincial hurling finals couldn’t have been more different yesterday. Sean Moran was in Croke Park for Galway v Kilkenny and Malachy was in Thurles for Cork v Clare. Sean Joins us on the line to make sense of it all.

Emmet Malone calls in from St Petersburg to break down a World Cup that has lost Germany, Spain, Argentina and Portugal since last we talked to him. We try our best not to admit it’s all opening up for England.

And Mary Hannigan is in studio to talk about Emile Heskey, the A to Z of Harry Kane - including things that mostly have nothing to do with Harry Kane - and much, much more.

All in your Monday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you’re listening via The Irish Times app you can do so here.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast