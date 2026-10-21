‘I’m in a bad place’: Mark Allen says career could be over after Northern Ireland Open exit

Mark Allen said he was in a “bad place” and his career could be over after losing to Jordan Brown in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

Allen was playing his first match since his World Championship semi-final loss to Wu Yize in April, when he missed a match-ball black off the spot at 16-15 in front and went on to lose a decider.

The 40-year-old has since stayed away from the tour due to personal issues that he has kept private but are understood not to relate to any repercussions from the manner of his defeat at the Crucible.

After his 4-2 defeat to Brown, a close friend and compatriot who is also from Antrim, Allen indicated he is set to take another long and potentially permanent break from the sport.

In an emotional interview with TNT Sports, Allen said he was “really overwhelmed”, adding: “I’m in a bad place at the minute, so even just to go out there and try was tough.

This is heartbreaking to watch 🥺💔



Mark Allen admits he may never play snooker again. We’re all rooting for you, Mark 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9v6wvWMflE — TNT Sports (@tntsports) October 20, 2026

“I think if I wasn’t playing Jordan I wouldn’t have come back. I felt like if I was going to play one last time, playing here at the Waterfront, where it all started in 2005, against one of my best mates, I thought that was a better way to sign out.”

Asked if he was serious about his threat to retire, Allen confirmed his view and continued: “I’ve been flooded with support but the problems are within. I just don’t see a future with snooker in it, if I’m honest.

“It’s sad to say, because it’s all I’ve loved to do since I was 12 but the last few months has been really difficult and it’s put snooker into perspective for me. At the minute I’m just trying to survive.”

Allen has won both UK and Masters titles in a total of 12 ranking tournament wins, and has reached the World Championship semi-finals three times.

Brown said: “First and foremost it’s just great to see Mark back playing. He obviously came through a tough time off the table and I’m with him every step of the way, like everybody is.

“We’re all behind him. I miss him and I love him and we all just want to see him healthy and well and playing the game that he loves so much. He’s a great player and a great guy.”

Both World Snooker Tour and the sport’s governing body, the WPBSA, have provided support to Allen and have indicated their desire to continue helping him in any way they can.