Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Racing
The Irish Guineas Festival is one of the highlights of Ireland’s flat racing season. Three races take centre-stage at the Curragh meeting, with the 2,000 Irish Guineas on the opening day, and the 1,000 Guineas and the Gold Cup on the Sunday. - Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ
Tennis
The 2026 French begins at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Due to injury, two-time defending men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz will not be at the tournament, opening the door to players such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. Favourites for the women’s singles title include last year’s winner Coco Gauff, finalist Aryna Sabalenka, and 2023 and 2024 champion Iga Świątek. - May 18th-June 7th, TNT Sports
Soccer
The final day of the 38-round English Premier League takes place at the weekend. For around half a dozen of the 20 sides, there is little to play for on the final day. For the rest, though, the result could well define their season – the title is on the line, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League spots are up for the grabs. And, at the other end of the table, there’s the small matter of the one remaining relegation place to be decided. - Sunday, Sky Sports
MONDAY (May 18th)
- GAA - TG4 - Munster MFC Final - 7.35pm Cork v Kerry
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Arsenal v Burnley
TUESDAY (May 19th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 10 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 7.30pm - Bournemouth v Manchester City
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8.15pm Chelsea v Tottenham
- SOCCER - BBC 2, 11pm-11.50pm Match of the Day
WEDNESDAY (May 20th)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 11 Giro d’Italia
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Women’s T20 England v New Zealand
- GAA - TG4 - Leinster U20 Hurling Final - 7.35pm Galway v Kilkenny
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & Premier Sports 1 - Europa League Final - 8pm Aston Villa v Freiburg
THURSDAY (May 21st)
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 12 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Sheffield Premier League
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wigan
FRIDAY (May 22nd)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - Super Rugby - 8.05am Crusaders v Chiefs, 10.35am Waratahs v Brumbies
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 13 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5pm - Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix
- GAA - TG4 - Leinster MFC Final - 7.35pm Kildare v Meath
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - League of Ireland - 8pm Drogheda Utd v Dundalk
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - Challenge Cup Final - 8pm Ulster v Montpellier
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Leeds v Huddersfield, 8pm Leigh v Hull FC
SATURDAY (May 23rd)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - Super Rugby - 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Reds, 8.05am Hurricanes v Highlanders, 10.35am Western Force v Fijian Drua
- TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 2, 11am-3pm - Spain T100 World Tour
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11am-5pm - Stage 14 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER - BBC 2 & Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Premier League Play-off - 12.30pm Charlton v Leicester City
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Soudal Open
- RACING - UTV, 1.15pm-4.30pm Haydock Park, Goodwood & the Curragh
- RACING - RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-4.30pm The Curragh
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Women’s T20 England v New Zealand
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - Champions Cup Final - 2.45pm Leinster v Bordeaux Bègles
- GAA - GAA Plus - All-Ireland SFC - 3pm Kerry v Donegal, 5.30pm Cork v Meath
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Scottish Cup Final - 3pm Celtic v Dunfermline
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Castleford v St Helens, 6pm Toulouse v Wakefield, 8pm York v Catalans
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4pm - Sprint & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - Women’s Champions League Final - 5pm Barcelona v OL Lyonnes
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Final - 4.30pm Hull City v Southampton
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - German Cup Final - 7pm Bayern Munich v Stuttgart
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland SFC - 7.30pm Galway v Kildare
- SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.45pm Galway Utd v Athlone Town
- ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 8pm-10pm - Xiamen Diamond League
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-10.50pm The Saturday Game
SUNDAY (May 24th)
- TENNIS - TNT Sports 1, 9.30am-11pm - Day 1 French Open
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, noon-5pm - Stage 15 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 Play-off Final - 1pm Stockport v Bolton
- RACING - RTÉ 1, 2.05pm-5pm The Curragh
- GAA - GAA Plus - All-Ireland SFC - 2pm Roscommon v Tyrone
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - 2pm Leinster SHC (TBA), 4pm Munster SHC (TBA)
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Warrington v Bradford
- SOCCER - Sky Sports (channels TBA) - 4pm Brighton v Manchester Utd, 4pm Burnley v Wolverhampton, 4pm Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 4pm Fulham v Newcastle Utd, 4pm Liverpool v Brentford, 4pm Manchester City v Aston Villa, 4pm Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth, 4pm Sunderland v Chelsea, 4pm Tottenham v Everton, 4pm West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 7.30pm Canadian Grand Prix
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.10am Match of the Day