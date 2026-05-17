Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Racing

The Irish Guineas Festival is one of the highlights of Ireland’s flat racing season. Three races take centre-stage at the Curragh meeting, with the 2,000 Irish Guineas on the opening day, and the 1,000 Guineas and the Gold Cup on the Sunday. - Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ

Tennis

The 2026 French begins at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Due to injury, two-time defending men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz will not be at the tournament, opening the door to players such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. Favourites for the women’s singles title include last year’s winner Coco Gauff, finalist Aryna Sabalenka, and 2023 and 2024 champion Iga Świątek. - May 18th-June 7th, TNT Sports

Soccer

The final day of the 38-round English Premier League takes place at the weekend. For around half a dozen of the 20 sides, there is little to play for on the final day. For the rest, though, the result could well define their season – the title is on the line, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League spots are up for the grabs. And, at the other end of the table, there’s the small matter of the one remaining relegation place to be decided. - Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (May 18th)

GAA - TG4 - Munster MFC Final - 7.35pm Cork v Kerry

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Arsenal v Burnley

TUESDAY (May 19th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 10 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 7.30pm - Bournemouth v Manchester City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8.15pm Chelsea v Tottenham

SOCCER - BBC 2, 11pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

WEDNESDAY (May 20th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 11 Giro d’Italia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Women’s T20 England v New Zealand

GAA - TG4 - Leinster U20 Hurling Final - 7.35pm Galway v Kilkenny

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & Premier Sports 1 - Europa League Final - 8pm Aston Villa v Freiburg

THURSDAY (May 21st)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 12 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Sheffield Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wigan

FRIDAY (May 22nd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - Super Rugby - 8.05am Crusaders v Chiefs , 10.35am Waratahs v Brumbies

, 10.35am CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 13 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Soudal Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5pm - Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix

GAA - TG4 - Leinster MFC Final - 7.35pm Kildare v Meath

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - League of Ireland - 8pm Drogheda Utd v Dundalk

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - Challenge Cup Final - 8pm Ulster v Montpellier

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Leeds v Huddersfield, 8pm Leigh v Hull FC

SATURDAY (May 23rd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - Super Rugby - 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Reds, 8.05am Hurricanes v Highlanders, 10.35am Western Force v Fijian Drua

TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 2, 11am-3pm - Spain T100 World Tour

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11am-5pm - Stage 14 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER - BBC 2 & Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Premier League Play-off - 12.30pm Charlton v Leicester City

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Soudal Open

RACING - UTV, 1.15pm-4.30pm Haydock Park, Goodwood & the Curragh

RACING - RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-4.30pm The Curragh

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Women’s T20 England v New Zealand

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - Champions Cup Final - 2.45pm Leinster v Bordeaux Bègles

GAA - GAA Plus - All-Ireland SFC - 3pm Kerry v Donegal , 5.30pm Cork v Meath

, 5.30pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Scottish Cup Final - 3pm Celtic v Dunfermline

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Castleford v St Helens , 6pm Toulouse v Wakefield , 8pm York v Catalans

, 6pm , 8pm F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4pm - Sprint & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - Women’s Champions League Final - 5pm Barcelona v OL Lyonnes

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Final - 4.30pm Hull City v Southampton

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - German Cup Final - 7pm Bayern Munich v Stuttgart

GAA - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland SFC - 7.30pm Galway v Kildare

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.45pm Galway Utd v Athlone Town

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 8pm-10pm - Xiamen Diamond League

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-10.50pm The Saturday Game

SUNDAY (May 24th)