Hugo Keenan signs two-year extension with Leinster and Ireland

Ireland and Leinster fullback Hugo Keenan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Leinster Rugby. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Ireland and Leinster fullback Hugo Keenan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Leinster Rugby, which will keep him in Dublin until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Keenan has been capped 46 times by Ireland since making his international debut in October 2020. He played a key role in Ireland’s Grand Slam winning squad in 2023, a Six Nations Championship in 2024 and three Triple Crowns.

The 29-year-old was also part of Ireland’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad and played in Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions last summer, when he scored the series-winning try in the last minute of the second Test in the MCG against Australia.

Keenan also represented Ireland at Under-20 and Sevens levels and competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Hugo is a top-class performer and I am really pleased that he is continuing his journey in Ireland,” said Farrell.

“He has been a model of consistency since his debut in 2020 and I believe that the best is yet to come as he continues to set the highest standards on and off the field of play.”

In another signing loosehead prop Jerry Cahir will move from Leinster to Connacht ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 25-year-old joined Leinster on a short-term deal last September and has become a mainstay in their matchday 23, making 14 appearances including four starts. Cahir’s most recent input was last weekend when he came off the bench in Leinster’s Champions’ Cup semi-final win over Toulon in Aviva Stadium.

Cahir represented Connacht at underage level, lining out for the Under-19s in 2018, and was named Lansdowne’s Player of the Year last season.