Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Rugby

Both Ulster and Munster are in the top half of the URC table. There’s usually only one score between these two when they meet. Last season, at Ravenhill, Muster claimed victory with the last play of the game, when centre Tom Farrell completed a hat-trick. - Friday, Premier Sports

Soccer

The last time one of the Old Firm didn’t claim the top-flight league title in Scotland was when an Alex Ferguson-managed Aberdeen retained the crown in 1984/85. Remarkably, Hearts currently sit at the top of the table. Whichever side wins the derby game will be in prime position to lead the charge to catch the Edinburgh team. - Saturday, Sky Sports

Gaelic football

The meeting of St Brigid’s and Scotstown in the All-Ireland club football semi-final on Sunday in Cavan is expected to be a tight affair. The Roscommon side have an impressive history in the competition – having an All-Ireland title already under their belt, and they reached the final as recently as two seasons ago. - Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (Dec 29)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Bears @ 49ers

DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

RACING - RTÉ 2, 1pm-3.35pm Leopardstown

RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury

SOCCER - 4seven & Channel 4 streaming - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Angola v Egypt , 7pm Zambia v Morocco

, 7pm SOCCER - Channel 4 YouTube - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Zimbabwe v South Africa , 7pm Comoros v Mali

, 7pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 6pm Coventry v Ipswich

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8.15pm Birmingham v Southampton

TUESDAY (Dec 30)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Rams @ Falcons

NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 1am Cavalliers @ Spurs , 4am Mavericks @ Blazers

, 4am DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER - 4seven & Channel 4 streaming - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Uganda v Nigeria , 7pm Benin v Senegal

, 7pm SOCCER - Channel 4 YouTube - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Tanzania v Tunisia , 7pm Botswana v Congo DR

, 7pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 7.30pm Chelsea v Bournemouth

SOCCER - Sky Sports Tennis - Premier League - 7.30pm Burnley v Newcastle

SOCCER - Sky Sports Cricket - Premier League - 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Everton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Golf - Premier League - 7.30pm West Ham v Brighton

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Premiership - 8pm Motherwell v Celtic

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8.15pm Arsenal v Aston Villa

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Premier League - 8.15pm Man Utd v Wolves

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

WEDNESDAY (New Year’s Eve)

NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 1am 76ers @ Grizzlies , 4am Kings @ Clippers

, 4am SOCCER - 4seven & Channel 4 streaming - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Equatorial Guinea v Algeria , 7pm Gabon v Côte d’Ivoire

, 7pm SOCCER - Channel 4 YouTube - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Sudan v Burkina Faso , 7pm Mozambique v Cameroon

, 7pm NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 6pm Warriors @ Hornets

THURSDAY (New Year’s Day)

DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Blackburn v Wrexham

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.40pm Cheltenham

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Dragons v Scarlets , 5.30pm Ospreys v Cardiff

, 5.30pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 3pm Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Leicester

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Fulham , 8pm Brentford v Tottenham

, 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 5.30pm Liverpool v Leeds , 8pm Sunderland v Man City

, 8pm SOCCER - BBC 2, 10.35pm-11.35pm Match of the Day

FRIDAY (Jan 2)

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 1.30am-3.30pm - Perth United Cup

DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 7.30pm-10.30pm World Championship

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Ulster v Munster

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - English Premiership - 7.45pm Bristol v Sale

SATURDAY (Jan 3)

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 11pm-3.30pm - Perth United Cup

GAA - TG4 Player - All-Ireland Club IFC Semi-finals - 12.30pm Glenullin v Strokestown , 1.15pm An Ghaeltacht v Sallins

, 1.15pm GAA - TG4 Player - All-Ireland Club JFC Semi-finals - 12.30pm Clogher Eire Óg v Kiltimagh , 2pm Ballymacelligott v Grangenolvin

, 2pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v Rangers , 3pm Dundee Utd v Dundee

, 3pm RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-4pm Sandown Park & Wincanton

RUGBY - TG4 – URC - 1.30pm Sharks v Lions

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Brighton v Burnley

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Bath v Exeter , 5.30pm Northampton v Harlequins

, 5.30pm GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-final - 3.15pm Ballyboden St Enda’s v Dingle

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.30pm Leinster v Connacht

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.30pm Benetton v Edinburgh

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Arsenal

DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 7.30pm-10.30pm World Championship

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Glasgow v Zebre

NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 10pm Timberwolves @ Heat

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 4)