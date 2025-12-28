Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Rugby
Both Ulster and Munster are in the top half of the URC table. There’s usually only one score between these two when they meet. Last season, at Ravenhill, Muster claimed victory with the last play of the game, when centre Tom Farrell completed a hat-trick. - Friday, Premier Sports
Soccer
The last time one of the Old Firm didn’t claim the top-flight league title in Scotland was when an Alex Ferguson-managed Aberdeen retained the crown in 1984/85. Remarkably, Hearts currently sit at the top of the table. Whichever side wins the derby game will be in prime position to lead the charge to catch the Edinburgh team. - Saturday, Sky Sports
Gaelic football
The meeting of St Brigid’s and Scotstown in the All-Ireland club football semi-final on Sunday in Cavan is expected to be a tight affair. The Roscommon side have an impressive history in the competition – having an All-Ireland title already under their belt, and they reached the final as recently as two seasons ago. - Sunday, TG4
MONDAY (Dec 29)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Bears @ 49ers
- DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship
- RACING - RTÉ 2, 1pm-3.35pm Leopardstown
- RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury
- SOCCER - 4seven & Channel 4 streaming - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Angola v Egypt, 7pm Zambia v Morocco
- SOCCER - Channel 4 YouTube - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Zimbabwe v South Africa, 7pm Comoros v Mali
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 6pm Coventry v Ipswich
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8.15pm Birmingham v Southampton
TUESDAY (Dec 30)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Rams @ Falcons
- NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 1am Cavalliers @ Spurs, 4am Mavericks @ Blazers
- DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship
- SOCCER - 4seven & Channel 4 streaming - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Uganda v Nigeria, 7pm Benin v Senegal
- SOCCER - Channel 4 YouTube - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Tanzania v Tunisia, 7pm Botswana v Congo DR
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 7.30pm Chelsea v Bournemouth
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Tennis - Premier League - 7.30pm Burnley v Newcastle
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Cricket - Premier League - 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Everton
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Golf - Premier League - 7.30pm West Ham v Brighton
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Premiership - 8pm Motherwell v Celtic
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8.15pm Arsenal v Aston Villa
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Premier League - 8.15pm Man Utd v Wolves
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day
WEDNESDAY (New Year’s Eve)
- NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 1am 76ers @ Grizzlies, 4am Kings @ Clippers
- SOCCER - 4seven & Channel 4 streaming - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Equatorial Guinea v Algeria, 7pm Gabon v Côte d’Ivoire
- SOCCER - Channel 4 YouTube - Africa Cup of Nations - 4pm Sudan v Burkina Faso, 7pm Mozambique v Cameroon
- NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 6pm Warriors @ Hornets
THURSDAY (New Year’s Day)
- DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Blackburn v Wrexham
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.40pm Cheltenham
- RUGBY Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Dragons v Scarlets, 5.30pm Ospreys v Cardiff
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 3pm Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Leicester
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Fulham, 8pm Brentford v Tottenham
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 5.30pm Liverpool v Leeds, 8pm Sunderland v Man City
- SOCCER - BBC 2, 10.35pm-11.35pm Match of the Day
FRIDAY (Jan 2)
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 1.30am-3.30pm - Perth United Cup
- DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 7.30pm-10.30pm World Championship
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Ulster v Munster
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - English Premiership - 7.45pm Bristol v Sale
SATURDAY (Jan 3)
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 11pm-3.30pm - Perth United Cup
- GAA - TG4 Player - All-Ireland Club IFC Semi-finals - 12.30pm Glenullin v Strokestown, 1.15pm An Ghaeltacht v Sallins
- GAA - TG4 Player - All-Ireland Club JFC Semi-finals - 12.30pm Clogher Eire Óg v Kiltimagh, 2pm Ballymacelligott v Grangenolvin
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v Rangers, 3pm Dundee Utd v Dundee
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-4pm Sandown Park & Wincanton
- RUGBY - TG4 – URC - 1.30pm Sharks v Lions
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Brighton v Burnley
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Bath v Exeter, 5.30pm Northampton v Harlequins
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-final - 3.15pm Ballyboden St Enda’s v Dingle
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.30pm Leinster v Connacht
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.30pm Benetton v Edinburgh
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Arsenal
- DARTS - Sky Sports Darts, 7.30pm-10.30pm World Championship
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Glasgow v Zebre
- NBA - Sky Sports Plus - 10pm Timberwolves @ Heat
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Jan 4)
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 11pm-3.30pm - Perth United Cup
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Serie A - 11.30am Lazio v Napoli
- SOCCER - UTV & Sky Sports Football – Championship - Noon Birmingham v Coventry
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Leeds v Man Utd
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-final - 3pm St Brigid’s v Scotstown
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 2 – Premiership - 3pm Leicester v Saracens
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Golf - Premier League - 3pm Everton v Brentford
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 3pm Fulham v Liverpool
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Premier League - 3pm Tottenham v Sunderland
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 3pm Newcastle v Crystal Palace, 5.30pm Man City v Chelsea
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 3.15pm Real Madrid v Real Betis, 5.30pm Alavés v Real Oviedo, 8pm Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Inter v Bologna
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Top 14 - 8.05pm La Rochelle v Toulon
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day