Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

Last week, Barcelona and Inter Milan met in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. At the end of an incredible, thrilling, drama-filled encounter, both sides had three goals. It would be foolish to expect a similar classic this week at the San Siro, but, well, we can hope. - Tuesday, Premier Sports

Cycling

The 108th edition of the Giro d’Italia begins on Friday in Durrës, a port city in Albania. Three weeks later, the 21st and final stage – which will feature a “symbolic start” in the Vatican City in tribute to Pope Francis, who died last month - will conclude in Rome. - May 9th-June 1st, TNT Sports

Gaelic Football

Just before Dublin’s recent domination of the Leinster senior football championship – winning 14 years in a row – there was the controversial provincial decider in 2010, when Meath defeated Louth. The rematch has been a long time coming. - Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (May 5th)

BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 1am - Las Vegas N Inoue v R Cardenas

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm, TNT Sports 3, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 2 La Vuelta Femenina

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - 4pm Brighton v Arsenal

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Derry City v St Pat’s Ath

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY - TG4, 8pm-9pm Minor & U-20 highlights

TUESDAY (May 6th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 3 La Vuelta Femenina

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League Semi-final - 8pm Inter (3) v Barcelona (3)

WEDNESDAY (May 7th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 4 La Vuelta Femenina

GAA - TG4 - Munster U-20 Hurling Semi-final - 7.35pm Cork v Clare

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Semi-final - 8pm PSG (1) v Arsenal (0)

THURSDAY (May 8th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Turkish Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 5 La Vuelta Femenina

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Americas Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Truist Championship

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Leeds Premier League

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final (1st leg) - 8pm Bristol City v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Man Utd v Athletic Club

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 2 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Bodø/Glimt v Tottenham

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Conference League Semi-final - 8pm Chelsea v Djurgården

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League Semi-final - 8pm Fiorentina v Real Betis

FRIDA Y (May 9th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 8.05am Fijian Drua v Blues , 10.35am Waratahs v Reds

, 10.35am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Turkish Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 6 La Vuelta Femenina

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, noon-5pm - Stage 1 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Americas Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Truist Championship

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 6pm Sharks v Ospreys

GAA - TG4 - Connacht MFC Final - 6.30pm Roscommon v Mayo

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Munster v Ulster

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership - 7.45pm Leicester v Sale

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final (1st leg) - 8pm Coventry City v Sunderland

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda

SATURDAY (May 10th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports+, Super Rugby - 8.05am Crusaders v Chiefs , 10.35am W Force v Brumbies

, 10.35am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm Turkish Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.45am-2pm - Stage 7 La Vuelta Femenina

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, noon-5pm - Stage 2 Giro d’Italia

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4.30pm, 6.30pm-11pm UK Open

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 Play-off Semi-final - 12.30pm Leyton Orient v Stockport County

SOCCER - BBC 2 & Sky Sports PL & Mix - 12.30pm Women’s Super League (TBA)

RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Lingfield Park, Ascot & Haydock Park

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland U-20 Football Semi-final - 2pm Kerry v Tyrone

RUGBY - BBC 1 - Challenge Cup Semi-final - 2.30pm Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Southampton v Man City

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 & ITV4 – Premiership - 3.05pm Bristol v Bath

GAA - RTÉ 2 - Leinster SHC - 3.15pm Galway v Wexford

GAA - GAA+, Leinster SHC - 4pm Antrim v Dublin

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11.30pm Truist Championship

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.15pm Leinster v Zebre

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.15pm Benetton v Glasgow

GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - Ulster SFC - 5.25pm Armagh v Donegal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Mönchengladbach

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Aston Villa

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 5.30pm Harlequins v Gloucester

GAA - GAA+, Munster SHC - 6pm Clare v Tipp

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Connacht v Edinburgh

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Notts County v Wimbledon

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8pm Atlético Madrid v Real Sociedad

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 9pm-midnight - LPGA Americas Open

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.40pm-11.25pm The Saturday Game

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (May 11th)