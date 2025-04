Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

The 2025 Masters Tournament takes place this week at Augusta National in Georgia. Will Scottie Scheffler win a third title in four years? Can Rory McIlroy, who finished second to the American in 2022, finally claim the only major missing from his honours list? - Monday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Basketball

Dublin side Killester are in the hunt for a Super League double on Sunday, with both their men’s and women’s teams in the finals at the National Basketball Arena. Utility Trust St Paul’s (Killarney) provide the opposition in the women’s decider, and UCC Demons in the men’s final. – Sunday, TG4

Rowing

First raced by crews from Oxford and Cambridge University in 1829, “The Boat Race” takes place again this Sunday on the Thames in London. Cambridge won both races last year, so the records currently stand at 87-81 in favour of Cambridge men and 48-30 in favour of Cambridge women, but really – for the non-rowing fan, which is most observers of these races - it’s about the pageantry, history and entertainment. - Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (April 7th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-10pm The Masters (Practice rounds)

(Practice rounds) GAA - TG4 - Munster U20 Football - 7.30pm Kerry v Cork

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Leganés v Osasuna

GAA - TG4, 9.05pm-10.05pm Weekend highlights

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Leicester v Newcastle

TUESDAY (April 8th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm The Masters (Practice rounds)

(Practice rounds) SOCCER - RTE 2 - Women’s Nations League - 7.30pm Rep of Ireland v Greece

SOCCER - ITV4 - Women’s Nations League - 7.30pm Belgium v England

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Millwall

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm Bayern Munich v Inter Milan

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm Arsenal v Real Madrid

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Middlesbrough v Leeds

WEDNESDAY (April 9th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Celtics @ Knicks , 3am Warriors @ Suns

, 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm The Masters (Par 3 Contest)

(Par 3 Contest) GAA - TG4 - Munster U20 Hurling - 7.30pm Waterford v Limerick

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 7.45pm Oxford Utd v QPR

SOCCER - RTE 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm PSG v Aston Villa

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Coventry v Portsmouth

THURSDAY (April 10th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Lakers @ Mavericks

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-5pm South African Women’s Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am The Masters

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 4 - Europa League Quarter-final - 5.45pm Bodø/Glimt v Lazio

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Conference League Quarter-final - 5.45pm Legia Warsaw v Chelsea ; Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Lyon v Man Utd

; Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Manchester Premier League

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 3 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Rangers v Athletic Club

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League Quarter-final - 8pm Celje v Fiorentina

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 8pm Crewe v Cheltenham

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Leeds

FRIDAY (April 11th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - Midnight Cavaliers @ Pacers , 2.30am Timberwolves @ Grizzlies

, 2.30am F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Bahrain Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-5pm South African Women’s Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am The Masters

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Wolfsburg v Leipzig

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup Quarter-final 8pm Leinster v Glasgow

8pm SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Bohemians

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Sevilla

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Burnley v Norwich

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wigan

SATURDAY (April 12th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Cavaliers @ Knicks , 3.30am Rockets @ Lakers

, 3.30am GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3pm South African Women’s Open

SOCCER - BBC 1 - Women’s FA Cup Semi-final - 12.15pm Chelsea v Liverpool

GAA - BBC 2 - Ulster SFC - 12.30pm Antrim v Armagh

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v Kilmarnock

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Man City v Crystal Palace

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 12.30pm Leeds v Preston NE

RUGBY - BBC 1 Wales - Women’s Six Nations - 12.45pm France v Wales

RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Ayr & Newbury

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 1.15pm - Practice & Qualifying Bahrain Grand Prix

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League Finals - 3pm Div 2: Cork v Galway , 5pm Div 1: Armagh v Kerry

, 5pm Div 1: SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Nottingham Forest v Everton

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-0.30am The Masters

RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC 2 - Women’s Six Nations - 4.45pm Ireland v England

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup Quarter-finals - 5.30pm Northampton v Castres , Quarter-final 3 (TBA)

, Quarter-final 3 (TBA) SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Bundesliga - 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Arsenal v Brentford

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports - Super League - 5.30pm Warrington v Hull FC , 8pm Castleford v Leigh Leopards

, 8pm GAA - GAA+, Leinster SFC - 7pm Kildare v Westmeath

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.35pm Bohemians v Shelbourne

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8pm Leganés v Barcelona

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.35pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 13th)