Stakes are ‘off the charts’ as Ireland play for their future

Never mind the election, there’s a much weightier matter taking place in Cardiff this evening: Eileen Gleeson’s Republic of Ireland meet Wales in the first leg of their Euro 2025 qualifying play-off. “The stakes are off the charts,” says Gavin Cummiskey in his preview, and that’s how Karen Duggan feels about it too – and not just because the team is on the cusp of reaching their second successive major tournament. Qualifying is “even more important because it will help keep a spotlight on the women’s game, and keep the pressure on those who need to be backing its development”.

The rugby spotlight is fixed firmly on Ireland’s concluding Autumn Nations Series game against Australia tomorrow, Andy Farrell hoping for “our best performance of the autumn” before he heads off on his sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions. Gerry Thornley previews the game which is likely to see Cian Healy reaching the Irish record of 134 caps off the bench.

The big news from Farrell’s team selection was, of course, Sam Prendergast retaining the outhalf’s jersey. “Tough love for Jack Crowley and a vote of confidence for Prendergast,” writes Johnny Watterson. “It will be an acid test of personality for Prendergast and his insouciant style, but sitting on the bench is an even greater examination of Crowley’s character.” John O’Sullivan, meanwhile, brings news from the Australian camp, Joe Schmidt making six changes to the side that lost to Scotland.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning hears from Football Review Committee member Éamonn Fitzmaurice ahead of tomorrow’s Special Congress which will decide on whether those rule-tweaking recommendations be introduced to club and county football next year. And at club level, Seán Moran has news of a “riches to rags” story, Parnells GAA club in Dublin having to return its clubhouse and playing facilities to their original owners due to growing financial difficulties.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor reckons it’s “impossible to imagine Fairyhouse’s ‘Winter Festival’ highlight, the Hatton’s Grace, ever again producing the sort of feelgood stories it used to”. “The juggernaut that Irish National Hunt racing has become doesn’t allow much room for the popular underdog anymore.”

