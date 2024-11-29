Andy Farrell hoping Ireland have kept their best performance until last against Australia

Whether the provinces see it this way or not is a moot point, but Ireland are in bonus territory this weekend with the addition of a fourth Autumn Nations Series game against Australia, or at any rate it will be very much a bonus if they keep their best performance until last against Joe Schmidt’s team.

That is what Andy Farrell most wants before heading off on his sabbatical with the British & Irish Lions.

“Our best performance of the autumn and maybe more, hopefully,” said the Irish head coach after announcing a side which sees the return of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ronan Kelleher and James Ryan, as well as the retention of Sam Prendergast at outhalf.

“That’s what you’re always wishing for, isn’t it, to progress? Australia are certainly progressing. We feel that the occasion, the importance of it, everything that we put on, trying to kick on in any type of series, is enough for us to see the best of ourselves.”

Farrell loves maximising landmarks and there’ll be no shortage of them on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3.10pm), what with Cian Healy reaching the Irish record of 134 caps off the bench and this game part of the IRFU’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

“It’s huge, it’s a huge privilege for us all. We’ve Ollie Campbell coming in this evening (Thursday) presenting the one-off jerseys we’re going to use. They’re beautiful jerseys, aren’t they? Very nice,” added Farrell dutifully of the retro commemorative jerseys which went on sale this week and will be worn against the Wallabies.

Campbell is the perfect fit, not only as a top bloke and great player, but he captained the Belvedere College team that won the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 1972, while Healy was part of the 2005 Belvedere team which beat Blackrock to bridge a 33-year gap.

“It’s a privilege for us because we talk about our history a lot in this type of position when it comes around on our shift. The 150th anniversary is a special place for us, and then you combine it with what’s happening there with Cian.

“What a story, playing his debut 15 years ago against Australia,” said Farrell in reference to Healy’s debut in a 20-20 draw against Australia at Croke Park in November 2009. “It’s fitting for both the union and for Cian and his family. So (it is) a privileged-type situation for us all to be involved.”

While the return of five frontliners was significant the retention of the 21-year-old Prendergast for a second successive start is the headline selection ahead of Jack Crowley, who has to be content with a return to the bench after starting all nine post-World Cup Tests prior to last week’s win over Fiji.

Gus McCarthy has been preferred on the bench to Rob Herring, as is Craig Casey ahead of Conor Murray, while Peter O’Mahony and Garry Ringrose return to complete the ‘23′.

While Prendergast’s selection was perhaps a less risky punt in the final game of a November window, Farrell saw this as a decision based on merit in the here and now.

“This isn’t just throwing someone in and hoping to get the best out of it. I think he’s deserved it a little bit but also there’s obviously an eye on (the future). I suppose with the two young lads, this game won’t define them. It’ll be a good part of their development, and that’s what you’re hoping for.”

Though one suspects both men are probably a tad weary of the narrative and line of questioning, Farrell said he welcomed the storyline of Schmidt returning to these shores for the first time as an opposing head coach.

Praising what Schmidt achieved with Leinster and Ireland as “phenomenal”, Farrell added: “He’s the most successful coach in Irish rugby when you look at his time overall in Dublin. We’ve got a lot to thank him about, and I think it’s a nice story that we get to celebrate this game alongside him.”

Farrell thanked Schmidt and David Nucifora for first hiring him as defence coach after the 2016 Six Nations and for the “privilege” of working with him. He also admitted that Schmidt’s “DNA was all over” the All Blacks’ World Cup quarter-final win when their assistant coach. “We’ve been here a little bit before, but when he comes back to these shores he should be celebrated for everything that he’s done for Irish rugby.”

Farrell also spoke of cementing the foundations left by Schmidt and adding to them. “Whatever is good we keep cultivating that and keep allowing that to grow, and then I suppose you deal with things in a way that’s true to yourself, the direction of the game that you want to play, and the personnel that you’ve got to play it.”

Farrell will miss next year’s Six Nations as well as a three-game summer tour to Georgia, Portugal and one more, but has compartmentalised both roles.

“The only thing that drives me on is planning for the future of this team and that’s only been at the forefront of my mind, certainly over the last six months anyway.”

Regardless of the result against Australia, Ireland will still be seeking to become the first country to win three Six Nations’ titles in a row next year, and Farrell understandably believes that passing the baton to Simon Easterby will ensure the smoothest transition.

“We’ve been working together long enough now to agree on how this team needs to be driven forward. All our ideas over the years, that will continue. Simon is unbelievably diligent and the right man for the role in leading from the front. We’ve had the experience there and we’ve seen the credentials there, and we know it’s going to be a seamless one.”

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

Australia: T Wright, A Kellaway, J Suaalii, L Ikitau, M Jorgensen; N Lolesio, J Gordon; J Slipper, B Paenga-Amosa, T Tupou; N Frost, J Williams; R Valetini, F McReight, H Wilson (capt). Replacements: B Pollard, A Bell, A Alaalatoa, L Salakaia-Loto L Gleeson, T McDermott, T Edmed, H Potter.