Fate of Parnells a cautionary tale for GAA clubs

The GAA is 'aware of the ongoing financial challenges' faced by Parnells GAA Club

The news that Parnells GAA club in Dublin had returned its clubhouse and playing facilities to the original owners is not just a “riches to rags” story about a once wealthy club but also a cautionary tale about the perils of diversification.

After disposing of land near Dublin Airport in a boom-time property deal worth a reported €22 million 16 years ago, the club acquired new premises from Chanel College, Coolock, right in the middle of its catchment area.

The plans were to develop state-of-the-art facilities but only an extensive club centre and pitches were completed.

As long ago as 2013, the Sunday Independent ran a piece detailing the growing financial difficulties, which were already threatening the completion of the club’s ambitious plans.

Exacerbating the situation in the past two years, Parnells have been before the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court in respect of employee payments issues dating from the time of Covid. Eleven claims were involved from catering staff to those in security and administration.

The matter is with the GAA’s finance committee and Croke Park issued a holding statement.

“The GAA has been aware of the ongoing financial challenges faced by Parnells GAA Club and acknowledges the position reached by the club in relation to its facilities.

“It will continue to work with the club to safeguard the future of Gaelic games in the Coolock and Artane areas.”

A number of GAA clubs run quite extensive catering operations but as one source cautioned: “It’s one thing having the money to build top-of-the-range facilities and another thing maintaining them.”

It is believed that the club’s playing activities can still go ahead.

Wednesday’s social media club statement outlined the immediate situation.

“The Executive Committee of Parnells GAA Club wishes to confirm to the membership that, pursuant to the decision made at the general meeting of the club in December 2023, the club has completed the surrender and return of the clubhouse premises and adjoining pitches to the Marist Order.

“These facilities are now under the control and ownership of the Marist Order, to be used for educational and community activities in line with and in conjunction with their existing operations at Chanel College.

“Having completed this surrender, the Executive Committee will now work with the membership and other stakeholders to determine the best path forward for the promotion of Gaelic games in the Coolock and Artane community. Members will be updated further on plans and next steps for 2025.”

Best known for being the club of Dublin’s record-breaking goalkeeper, Stephen Cluxton, Parnells has enjoyed success at various stages of its history, winning back-to-back Dublin titles in 1987-88, losing the 1987 Leinster final after a replay to Portlaoise and winning the following year before losing the All-Ireland semi-final to Nemo Rangers.