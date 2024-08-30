Evan Ferguson among Chelsea’s considerations with transfer deadline looming

Chelsea are thought to be considering Evan Ferguson as an alternative to Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is understood to be among the players being considered by Chelsea as the transfer deadline nears.

Ferguson, who is currently with Brighton, is reportedly in the running for a move to the London club as they consider alternatives to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea’s hopes of securing the Nigeria international could be in jeopardy after he was linked to by Saudi club Al-Ahli. However, the club’s signing of Brentford’s Ivan Toney has cast doubt over the move, with reports suggesting Al-Ahli will not take both players.

The Blues resorting to Plan B in their search for striking power could benefit Ferguson, while Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also believed to be in the mix.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said there needs to be competition within the team after the club signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, casting doubt over Caoimhín Kelleher’s future at Anfield.

Asked at a press conference on Friday whether Mamardashvili’s signing would force Kelleher into a decision on his future, Slot said: “Maybe, but we have to make decisions as well. It’s not only the player. If you work at a club like Liverpool you need competition and we need a lot of good players.

“Mamardashvili is someone for the long future of the club, and I’m really, really happy with the goalkeepers we have at the moment. Caoimh is one of them, like Vit [Jaros] and Ali. We’re in a good place when it comes to goalkeepers for now and for the long term.”

Nottingham Forest are understood to have made a bid for Kelleher but their offer of £25-30 million was short of Liverpool’s valuation. – Guardian