Olympics Day 7 live updates: Three Irish crews compete for rowing medals this morning

Good Olympic morning everyone, Mary Hannigan here. John O’Sullivan is taking a well-earned breather after guiding you through the first six days of the Games. He’s a hard act to follow, but his substitutes will make an Olympic effort to fill the void, in a Citius, Altius, Fortius kind of way.

It’s another very busy - and potentially very thrilling - day for the Irish team in France, three of our rowing teams through to their A finals this morning, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove aiming for a medal in the rescheduled Skiff medal race, and our showjumpers eyeing a spot on the podium too after finishing sixth of the 20 nations on Thursday to make it through to this afternoon’s team final.

So, three rowing crews are in with a chance of an Olympic medal. Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney in the coxless pair, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy and then Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey in the lightweight double sculls ..... by 11.30am-ish, with any luck, we’ll be inundated with medals.

Track and field gets under way today too, with Ireland’s European champions in the 4x400m mixed relay starting their campaign - although it looks as if Rhasidat Adeleke will not be involved in the heats, her focus, for now, on her individual races.

Irish in action on Friday at the Olympics: