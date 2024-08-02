Ireland’s mixed relay team miss out on Olympic final as the heat and pace rises in Paris

The Ireland mixed 4x400m relay team of Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr look up at the scoreboard after their heat at the Stade de France. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

From the first baton exchange it was clear Ireland had a real challenge on their hands to make the final of the Olympic 4x400m mixed relay on the first night of athletics at the Stade de France.

And so it proved, as the quartet of Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley were well run out of a place in Saturday night’s final as they could only manage fifth in their heat.

Their time of 3:12.67 was some three seconds down on their national record, set when winning the European title in Rome in June, and well down on this occasion behind Great Britain, who improved their national record to 3:10.61. They finished ahead of the Netherlands, Italy and Nigeria, who finished fourth in 3:11.99, almost a second up on Ireland.

Only the first three in each heat qualified automatically for the final, plus the two fastest losers, but the Irish quartet couldn’t get into that mix either, with Jamaica and Poland taking the two fastest losers slots from heat one.

O’Donnell started for Ireland in lane seven – in the now mandatory man-woman-man-woman order. After that first exchange they were in fourth, Becker holding her position well, before Barr found himself in fifth after the third exchange.

Despite the best efforts of Mawdsley, she couldn’t make up ground on the leading quartet already well ahead of her.

Heat one also appeared to be marginally more difficult as it contained world champions USA and defending Olympic champions Poland, and also the Bahamas, Jamaica and France, roared on by the home crowd.

So it proved, as the USA utterly dominated and broke their own world record with their winning time of 3:07.71, over tree seconds ahead of France who clocked a national record of 3:10.60, as did Belgium in third.

Five of the eight teams set national records, with Jamaica fourth in 3:11.06 and defending Olympic champions Poland only fifth in 3:11.43.

The Irish had made the final before in Tokyo when the event was added to the Olympics for the first time. It’s inevitably moved on since, in depth and quality. The gold medal in Tokyo was won by Poland in 3:09.87, where Ireland finished in eighth.

They also had make it without Rhasidat Adeleke, who is putting all her focus on the individual 400m, unwavering in her belief she can contend for a medal against the best one-lap runners in the world when those heats get under way on Monday night.

Ireland were ranked third fastest behind the Dutch and the Dominicans with their Irish record of 3:09.92 set when winning the European gold medal in Rome in June, a straight final, when Adeleke ran the second leg.

Ireland’s Cathal Doyle after finishing 9th in his 1,500m heat at the Stade de France. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Earlier in the morning session, Cathal Doyle stepped out into the Stade de France, the first of three Irish runners in action in the Olympic men’s 1,500 metres heats. And it soon become perfectly evident just how exceptionally competitive the event has become.

With only the top six in each of the three heats making Sunday’s semi-finals, there was absolutely no room for error. And although Doyle positioned himself well mid-race, he finished ninth in 3:37.82, that heat won by Britain’s World champion Josh Kerr in 3:35.83.

Then came Luke McCann, who poured everything into the last 100m to finish eighth in heat two, running 3:35.73. Andrew Coscoran found himself distanced over the last 400m of his heat, visibly struggling, and he finished at the back in 15th place, clocking 3:42.07.

It means the Irish trio all go into the new repechage round, introduced at the Olympics for the first time. It is set for Saturday evening (6.15pm Irish time), offering them another shot at qualifying for Sunday’s semi-finals, but with an extra race in their legs.

McCann, however, is not a huge fan, despite getting that second shot, and was dripping in sweat as he came through the mixed zone shortly after.

“I’m a bit of a sweat monster myself anyway,” said McCann, his heat won in 3:35.21 by Ethiopian Ermias Girma. “It’s not what I came to do but it is what it is. I’ve been preparing for rounds back-to-back for the last three years so I guess that gets tested tomorrow.

“I don’t think any athlete in that village really thought about a repechage, nobody goes out to lose, everyone’s got the semi-finals planned in their heads. I’ll get back, regroup and figure out how best to manoeuvre the repechage and go again.

“The confidence is there, I know it’s there, that’s what the goal will be. It’s the first time for the repechage, it’s usually top eight, and I was eighth there. If this was any other Olympics I’d be through already. Nobody really asked for this, but it is what it is.”

Doyle admitted the Stade de France presented a racing atmosphere like he never experienced before. “I decided to hug the rail for as long as I could and then because it wasn’t that quick, I probably let too many go by me. Down the backstraight I was trying to be patient even though there was a gap opening.

“That certainly gets you used to the crowd, but I’ll have to get myself a bit further up tomorrow. That’s my Olympic final now. And I didn’t sleep at all last night, even though I didn’t feel nervous, deep down you probably are. Hopefully I can run a bit freer tomorrow.”

Ireland’s Luke McCann on his way to finishing 8th in his 1,500m heat. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Coscoran didn’t disguise his disappointment from his heat, where defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway cruised through in third, his 3:37.04 a mere jog, but even at that pace the Dublin athlete was struggling.

“I’ve had a few disruptions this year unfortunately, in terms of injury and sickness,” he said, “and generally my strength is consistency in training, and building aerobic strength. The disruptions threw things off a bit, not ideal preparation.

“I felt I was battling with my legs, was constantly fighting to stay in the mix, just didn’t have it today. But I’ll go in the repechage, I have to. It’s the Olympics at the end of the day, so going to give myself the chance, I’ll keep fighting anyway.”

For now at least all three get to fight again tomorrow night.

Ingebrigtsen came through the mixed zone wearing a face-mask, taking every possible precaution against illness, and has already stirred up his rivalry with Kerr again by saying there is no rivalry

“It’s hard to refer to him as a rival when he’s never there,” Ingebrigtsen said. “He is known as the Briton who never competes. I try to participate in as many races as I can, and I want to be here to entertain. It’s great to be a part of this.”