Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine lead Ireland to historic first home Test win

Ireland players and coaches celebrate the Test victory over Zimbabwe at Stormont in Belfast, a first Test win on home soil. Photograph: Declan Roughan/Press Eye/Cricket Ireland

Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine hit a combined 111 as Ireland staged an excellent recovery to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets at Stormont and record a second consecutive Test victory and a first on home soil.

The pair helped the home side recover from a slow start to the day in Belfast, with Tucker making 56 and McBrine 55 not out as Ireland fought back from 33 for five.

Zimbabwe had not registered a Test win since 2021 and could not follow up Saturday’s good work with the ball to keep sustained pressure on their opponents’ batting order.

It meant Ireland added to their victory against Afghanistan earlier this year which brought to an end a run of seven straight Test losses.

Tucker and McBrine put on 67 inside the first hour to give the match a different complexion.

Tucker hit 10 boundaries en route to his second Test half-century to take Ireland to 117 for six before being caught by Blessing Muzarabani.

Mark Adair joined McBrine in the middle and hit 24 not out as Ireland inched towards their target.

Adair struck the winning runs but it was McBrine who was crowned player of the match after also taking seven wickets.