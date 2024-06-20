Ireland’s rowing team for Olympics in Paris confirmed

Rowing Ireland has selected the same seven crews that qualified the seven boats for next month’s Paris Olympics, including the women’s four of Imogen Magner, Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long and Emily Hegarty, the last to qualify at the final regatta in Lucerne last month.

Long and Magner are new members of the crew that won bronze in Tokyo, replacing Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh.

Keogh and Murtagh had already qualified a boat in the women’s pair from the World Championships in Belgrade last September.

Also qualified from Belgrade as selected as rowed on that occasion are women’s double of Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey, and the lightweight men’s double of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

Also the women’s double of Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde, the men’s pair of Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan, and the men’s double of Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch.

In Paris, O’Donovan will look to become the first Irish athlete in any sport to win a medal in three successive Olympics, after his silver in Rio (with older brother Gary), and gold in Tokyo (with McCarthy).

Team Ireland rowing team:

Men’s Lightweight Double Scull:

Paul O’Donovan (Skibbereen, Co Cork)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen, Co Cork)

Women’s Lightweight Double Scull:

Margaret Cremen (Rochestown, Cork)

Aoife Casey (Skibbereen, Co Cork)

Men’s Double Scull:

Philip Doyle (Banbridge, Co Down)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel, Co Tipperary)

Women’s Double Scull:

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin, Co Kerry)

Alison Bergin (Kildinan, Co Cork)

Men’s Pair:

Ross Corrigan (Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh)

Nathan Timoney (Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh)

Women’s Pair:

Aifric Keogh (Na Forbacha, Co Galway)

Fiona Murtagh (Moycullen, Co Galway)

Women’s Four:

Emily Hegarty (Skibbereen, Co Cork)

Natalie Long (Cobh, Co. Cork/Johannesburg, South Africa)

Eimear Lambe (Cabra, Dublin)

Imogen Magner (Killavullen, Co Cork/Cambridge, England)

Holly Davis (Ballincollig, Cork) (reserve)