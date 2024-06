Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Euro 2024

Despite neither the Republic of Ireland nor Northern Ireland men’s teams qualifying for the finals, they have decided to go ahead with the Uefa European Championships in Germany anyway. The month-long event will culminate with match 51 of the tournament, the final, in Berlin on July 14th. – RTÉ, UTV & BBC, From Friday, June 14th

US Open

The third of the four men’s major golf championships takes place this week at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. Rory McIlroy, who won the event in 2011 and was runner-up last year, will of course be among the favourites – along with players such as Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters in April, and Xander Schauffele, who claimed the PGA Championship title last month. – Sky Sports, Thursday-Sunday

MONDAY (June 10th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Finals, Game 2 – 1am Mavericks @ Celtics

ATHLETICS – RTÉ 2, 9.30am-1.05pm, 8pm-10.05pm; BBC Red Button, 6pm-10pm European Championships

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm South Africa v Bangladesh

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 5pm Czech Republic v North Macedonia

HORSE RACING – TG4, 5.10pm-7pm Roscommon

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 7pm-8pm Against the Head

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Men’s international – 7.45pm Poland v Turkey

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 7.45pm Netherlands v Iceland

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (June 11th)

ATHLETICS – RTÉ 2, 9am-12.05pm; BBC Red Button, 6pm-10pm European Championships

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s Pro League – 11am Britain v Spain ; Women’s Pro League – 1.15pm China v Britain

; Women’s Pro League – 1.15pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Pakistan v Canada

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 5pm Moldova v Ukraine

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Men’s international – 7.45pm Northern Ireland v Andorra

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Men’s international – 7.45pm Portugal v Republic of Ireland

WEDNESDAY (June 12th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Action – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 0.30am Sri Lanka v Nepal

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Australia v Namibia

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s Pro League – 11am Britain v Australia

HOCKEY – TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Pro League – 8pm Australia v Britain

ATHLETICS – RTÉ 2, 8pm-10.05pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-10pm European Championships

THURSDAY (June 13th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Finals, Game 3 – 1.30am Celtics @ Mavericks

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am West Indies v New Zealand

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Bangladesh v Netherlands , 8pm England v Oman

, 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-1am US Open

FRIDAY (June 14th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-1am US Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm USA v Ireland

DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm – Gliwice World Series

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 8pm Germany v Scotland

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Salford RD

SATURDAY (June 15th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 0.30am South Africa v Nepal

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Finals, Game 4 – 1.30am Celtics @ Mavericks

CRICKET – Sky Sports Action – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am New Zealand v Uganda

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 3am-11.30am Australia Open Semi-finals

GAA – TG4 – Women’s SFC – 1pm Cork v Galway , 3pm Kerry v Waterford

, 3pm RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm York, Sandown Park & Chester

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 2pm Hungary v Switzerland , 5pm Spain v Croatia

, 5pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-1am US Open

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC – 3pm Semi-final 1 (TBA), 6pm Semi-final 2 (TBA)

(TBA), 6pm (TBA) RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos , 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

, 5.30pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm India v Canada , 6pm Namibia v England

, 6pm DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm – Gliwice World Series

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 6pm – London Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 8pm Italy v Albania

GAA – RTÉ 2, 10.50pm-midnight Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 16th)