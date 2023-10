Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Northern Ireland Open

The professional snooker tournament takes place this week at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. Qualifying for the event took place last week in Sheffield, with Ken Doherty among those securing a spot in the main event. Local favourite, Mark Allen, has won the title for the past two years. – Eurosport, Oct 22nd-29th

NBA

The 2023-24 competition begins this week, with the regular season running until the end of April, 2024. Involving 30 teams (29 US, 1 Canada), the Denver Nuggets are reigning champions, having defeated the Miami Heat in five games last June. While both teams will be hoping to reach the best-of-seven NBA finals again, they’ll face fierce opposition from the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. – Sky Sports, Oct 24th-June, 2024

World Cup Final

Painful as it has been since Ireland’s exit at the quarter-final stage, again, the 2023 Rugby World Cup carried on regardless and reaches a conclusion this weekend. The opening and final act of the 10th edition of the tournament is at the same venue – Stade de France in Paris – with 20 teams being reduced in that time to just two. Did we think those two would be New Zealand and South Africa? Probably not. – RTÉ & UTV, Saturday

MONDAY (Oct 23rd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Pakistan v Afghanistan

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Udinese v Lecce ; 7.45pm Fiorentina v Empoli

; 7.45pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.30pm Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Tottenham v Fulham

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Valencia v Cádiz

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 10.30pm-11.30pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Oct 24th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am South Africa v Bangladesh

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Galatasaray v Bayern Munich ; 8pm Sevilla v Arsenal

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Inter v Salzburg ; 8pm Sporting Braga v Real Madrid

; 8pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Man Utd v FC Copenhagen

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Union Berlin v Napoli

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7 – Champions League – 8pm Lens v PSV Eindhoven ; 8pm Benfica v Real Sociedad

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Huddersfield v Cardiff , 7.45pm Millwall v Blackburn ; 7.45pm Norwich v Middlesbrough ; 7.45pm Swansea City v Watford ; 8pm West Brom v QPR

, 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leicester v Sunderland

WEDNESDAY (Oct 25th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Lakers @ Nuggets ; 3am Suns @ Warriors

; 3am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Australia v Netherlands

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk ; 8pm Young Boys v Manchester City

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Feyenoord v Lazio ; 8pm PSG v AC Milan

; 8pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Newcastle Utd v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 8pm Celtic v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7 – Champions League – 8pm Leipzig v RS Belgrade ; 8pm Royal Antwerp v Porto

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Birmingham v Hull ; 7.45pm Bristol City v Ipswich Town ; 7.45pm Plymouth v Sheffield Wednesday ; 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Coventry City

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 7.45pm Preston NE v Southampton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Stoke v Leeds Utd

THURSDAY (Oct 26th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Celtics @ Knicks ; 2.30am Mavericks @ Spurs

; 2.30am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am Asia-Pacific Amateur

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm Qatar Masters

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am England v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open

DARTS – Premier Sports 1 & ITV4, 5.45pm-10pm European Championships

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Olympiakos v West Ham

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa Conference League – 5.45pm AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 5.45pm Sparta Prague v Rangers ; Europa Conference League – 8pm Aberdeen v PAOK Salonika

; Europa Conference League – 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League – 5.45pm Marseille v AEK Athens ; 8pm Roma v Slavia Prague

; 8pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 8pm Brighton v Ajax

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm Liverpool v Toulouse

FRIDAY (Oct 27th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am 76ers @ Bucks ; 3am Suns @ Lakers

; 3am NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am Asia-Pacific Amateur

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm Qatar Masters

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF – Sky Sports Arena, 10am-2pm – Riyadh LET: Aramco Team Series

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Northern Ireland Open

DARTS – Premier Sports 2 & ITV4, 5.45pm-10pm European Championships

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Nations League – 5.45pm Republic of Ireland v Albania

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 7pm – Practice Mexico City Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm VfL Bochum v Mainz

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s Nations League – 7.45pm England v Belgium

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Genoa v Salernitana

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 8pm St Pat’s Ath v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Crystal Palace v Tottenham

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Girona v Celta Vigo

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Clermont v Nice

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup Third Place Play-off – 8pm England v Argentina

SATURDAY (Oct 28th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 0.30am Heat @ Celtics

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3am-6am Asia-Pacific Amateur

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 6am Australia v New Zealand ; 9.30am Netherlands v Bangladesh

; 9.30am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm Qatar Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Arena, 10am-2pm – Riyadh LET: Aramco Team Series

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm French Open Semi-finals

DARTS – ITV4, noon-4pm, ITV3, 6pm-10pm European Championships

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Chelsea v Brentford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Southampton v Birmingham

HORSE RACING – UTV, 12.40pm-3.40pm Cheltenham

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, Eurosport 2, 6.45pm-10pm Northern Ireland Open

RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 1pm Ospreys v Zebre ; 3pm Stormers v Scarlets ; 5pm Edinburgh v Lions

; 3pm ; 5pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Almería v Las Palmas ; 3.15pm Barcelona v Real Madrid

; 3.15pm RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Men’s International – 2.30pm England v Tonga

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Sheffield Utd

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC – 3pm Connacht v Glasgow

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Bath v Leicester

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 4.55pm Leinster v Sharks

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5pm Lecce v Torino

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Wolves v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 5.30pm Mallorca v Getafe

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Leipzig v Köln

BOXING – TNT Sports Box Office from 6pm – Riyadh Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6.15pm – Practice & Qualifying Mexico City Grand Prix

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Hellas Verona

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Nantes

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Cádiz v Sevilla

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup Final – 8pm New Zealand v South Africa

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.30pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 29th)