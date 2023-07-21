Cricket: Ireland’s women have key players back to face Australia

Ireland vs Australia, 1st ODI: Sunday July 23rd, 10.45am, Clontarf Cricket Club, live on Premier Sports

For a significant period, Gaby Lewis, who only turned 22 in March, was the batter upon whom Ireland’s chances of success rested the most, despite her youth. Not so much these days. The last 12 months have seen support arrive thanks to the rise of other players, none the more so than all-rounder Orla Prendergast.

In June 2022, the last time Ireland hosted a major series in Dublin, they were severely depleted due to injuries and exams – another indicator of the squad’s age profile. The opposition captain, South Africa’s Suné Luus, acknowledged, in very diplomatic terms, that once they got Lewis out, an inexperienced Irish side would struggle.

This time around, with multi-format world champions Australia visiting Clontarf for a three-game series starting on Sunday, Lewis has Prendergast and Laura Delany fit again, while Amy Hunter is also available, to name but a few returnees.

Yet for all the talent back at their disposal, there is still a sense that when Lewis does well, Ireland do well, or at least get close. During a recent, albeit winless, tour of the Caribbean, scores in the 80s and 90s from Ireland’s opener flirted with being match-winning knocks.

“That’s the player I want to be, that match winner for Ireland,” says Lewis. “I always put pressure on myself to score runs. Falling short isn’t good enough when you do get to those 80s, 90s, you do need to carry it through.

“I’d rather those scores than a duck, you do need to take the positives.”

Some of the public goodwill afforded to Ireland for simply reaching last February’s World Cup dried up when they failed to record a single win. After the highs of last year’s series win away to Pakistan, some have questioned if that was an anomaly, with the World Cup and recent Caribbean frustrations more of a reflection of their ability.

“We were so down in the West Indies,” says Lewis. “We knew we had more to give and that’s what made it so much more frustrating, but you have to remember we’re a young squad. Those [World Cup] expectations were from outside but we have high standards ourselves. We know what we’re capable of.”

A visit by Australia is not ideal for a side still trying to find their way in the world just over 12 months on from professionalism. Few expect any other result than 3-0 to the visitors.

Lewis, of course, thinks otherwise.

“We’re not going out just to be there, we’re going out to win every game. I really think we can win, it’s a perfect time. They’re down after two series losses [vs England in the Ashes], they’re coming off the end of a long tour; we’re going out there to win.”