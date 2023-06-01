England bus held up by Just Stop Oil protesters en route to Ireland Test match

Ireland players warming up during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

The England team bus was held up by Just Stop Oil protesters en route to the first day of their Test match against Ireland at Lord’s on Thursday morning.

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on his Instagram story on Thursday morning, which showed Just Stop Oil protesters and police officers in front of their team coach in the middle of the road.

Bairstow’s caption read: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.” Day one of the one-off Test between England and Ireland is set to start at 11am.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil supporters march In Kensington and Battersea.



🏏 And apparently that's the @englandcricket team bus.



💀 They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international – it's our biggest test.#JustStopOil #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RWlRpy1e8Z — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 1, 2023

Just Stop Oil protesters were also able to disrupt the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale last weekend.

Two men wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts invaded the pitch midway through the first half and threw orange paint power on to the field before being removed by security staff.

A similar incident occurred at the Crucible during the World Snooker Championships in April.

Robert Milkins’ match against Joe Perry was interrupted when a man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt jumped on to table one and tipped orange powder over the cloth.

England begin their red-ball campaign with a four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s before the Ashes gets under way on June 16th.