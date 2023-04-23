Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

English Championship

There is a battle royale going on in the Championship for the two remaining Premier League spots for next season. Burnley have already secured promotion, while Sheffield United are in prime position to take the second automatic spot. This week, there are some crucial matches at the top end of the table – which will also make a big impact on the all-important third-sixth positions – the play-off spots, which will produce the third and final promotion winner. The televised matches this week include Sheffield United v West Brom, Luton Town v Middlesbrough, Blackpool v Millwall and Blackburn Rovers v Burnley. Of those eight, one (Burnley) has already been promoted, one (Millwall) is fighting a relegation battle, while the other six are dreaming of playing in the Premier League next season. – Monday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Punchestown

If you enjoy National Hunt racing, this is for you – with each day’s action (Tuesday to Saturday) live on tv. The opening day of the festival boasts three grade one races. The Gold Cup takes centre stage on Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday feature the Champion Stayers Hurdle and Champion Hurdle respectively. The final day – and the official end of the Irish Jumps season where the Champion Owner, Trainer and Jockey are crowned – is Ballymore day. – Tuesday-Saturday, RTÉ

Leinster v Toulouse

In truth, Leinster haven’t been tested in the Champions Cup this season. There is good reason they are odds-on favourites to claim the crown this time, but the Irish side haven’t won the title since the 2017-18 season and face their biggest challenge, to date at least, next weekend – albeit at home. Victory over the French Top 14 leaders and 2020-21 Champions Cup winners will set up a decider – possibly against the team that pipped them at the post last season, La Rochelle – in Dublin next month. – Saturday, RTÉ & BT Sport

MONDAY (April 24th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D1 Sri Lanka v Ireland

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 4.50pm – 5th T20 Pakistan v New Zealand

GAA – TG4 – Munster Under-20 Football Final – 7.30pm Cork v Kerry

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Atalanta v Roma

RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Luton Town v Middlesbrough

GAA – TG4, 9.15pm-10.15pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (April 25th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D2 Sri Lanka v Ireland

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship

RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Cádiz v Osasuna

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Girona v Real Madrid ; 9pm Real Betis v Real Sociedad

; 9pm GAA – TG4 YouTube – Leinster Under-20 Football Final – 7.30pm Dublin v Kildare

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Premier League – 7.30pm Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Premier League – 7.45pm Aston Villa v Fulham

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 8pm Leeds Utd v Leicester City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Blackburn Rovers v Burnley

WEDNESDAY (April 26th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D3 Sri Lanka v Ireland

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship

RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7.30pm Punchestown

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Atlético Madrid v Mallorca ; 9pm Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

; 9pm GAA – TG4 – Ulster Under-20 Football Final – 7.30pm Derry v Down

SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Premier League – 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Premier League – 7.45pm Chelsea v Brentford

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Premier League – 7.45pm West Ham Utd v Liverpool

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 8pm Manchester City v Arsenal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Utd v West Brom

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Inter Milan (1) v Juventus (1)

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.40pm-0.05am Match of the Day

THURSDAY (April 27th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Korea Championship

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D4 Sri Lanka v Ireland

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 1st ODI Pakistan v New Zealand

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship Semi-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-11.30pm Mexico Open

RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Barcelona v Chelsea

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Villarreal v Espanyol ; 9pm Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

; 9pm DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm – Leeds Premier League

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Premier League – 7.45pm Everton v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Premier League – 7.45pm Southampton v Bournemouth

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Rotherham Utd v Cardiff City

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Fiorentina (2) v Cremonese (0)

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Tottenham v Manchester Utd

FRIDAY (April 28th)

NFL – Sky Sports Action from 1am – 1st round draft selections

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Korea Championship

CRICKET – BT Sport 3 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D5 Sri Lanka v Ireland

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Hurricanes v Brumbies

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; BBC Four, 9pm-10pm World Championship Semi-finals

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix

RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Super Rugby – 10.35am Waratahs v Highlanders

RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-11.30pm Mexico Open

RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Lecce v Udinese ; 7.45pm Spezia v Monza

; 7.45pm SOCCER – BBC Three – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Aston Villa v Manchester Utd

GAA – TG4 – 7.30pm Munster Under-20 Hurling (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Blackpool v Millwall

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Osasuna v Real Sociedad

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Lyon

SATURDAY (April 29th)

NFL – Sky Sports Action from midnight 2nd round draft selections

RUGBY – Sky Sports Arena – Super Rugby – 3.05am Fijian Drua v Blues

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Melbourne Rebels ; 8.05am Chiefs v Crusaders ; 10.35am Reds v Western Force

; 8.05am ; 10.35am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am Korea Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 1/2, 10am-noon, 1.15pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm World Championship Semi-finals

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Sprint Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Scottish Cup Semi-final – 12.15pm Falkirk v Inverness CT

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Crystal Palace v West Ham Utd

RUGBY – BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 1pm England v France

RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Brentford v Nottingham Forest

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm Mexico Open

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – 2pm Women: England v France ; 4.30pm Men: England v France

; 4.30pm RACING – RTE 1, 2.30pm-5.45pm Punchestown

RUGBY – RTE 2 & BT Sport 3 – Champions Cup Semi-final – 3pm Leinster v Toulouse

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Elche v Rayo Vallecano

NFL – Sky Sports Action from 5pm 3rd round draft selections

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm – Serie A – Joined Roma v AC Milan

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm West Brom v Norwich City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Real Madrid v Almería ; 8pm Barcelona v Real Betis

; 8pm RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – Challenge Cup Semi-final – 5.30pm Scarlets v Glasgow

RUGBY – Virgin Media & BBC Scotland – Women’s Six Nations – 7.30pm Scotland v Ireland

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Torino v Atalanta

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am LPGA: LA Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.10pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 30th)