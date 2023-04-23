Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

English Championship
There is a battle royale going on in the Championship for the two remaining Premier League spots for next season. Burnley have already secured promotion, while Sheffield United are in prime position to take the second automatic spot. This week, there are some crucial matches at the top end of the table – which will also make a big impact on the all-important third-sixth positions – the play-off spots, which will produce the third and final promotion winner. The televised matches this week include Sheffield United v West Brom, Luton Town v Middlesbrough, Blackpool v Millwall and Blackburn Rovers v Burnley. Of those eight, one (Burnley) has already been promoted, one (Millwall) is fighting a relegation battle, while the other six are dreaming of playing in the Premier League next season. – Monday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Punchestown
If you enjoy National Hunt racing, this is for you – with each day’s action (Tuesday to Saturday) live on tv. The opening day of the festival boasts three grade one races. The Gold Cup takes centre stage on Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday feature the Champion Stayers Hurdle and Champion Hurdle respectively. The final day – and the official end of the Irish Jumps season where the Champion Owner, Trainer and Jockey are crowned – is Ballymore day. – Tuesday-Saturday, RTÉ
Leinster v Toulouse
In truth, Leinster haven’t been tested in the Champions Cup this season. There is good reason they are odds-on favourites to claim the crown this time, but the Irish side haven’t won the title since the 2017-18 season and face their biggest challenge, to date at least, next weekend – albeit at home. Victory over the French Top 14 leaders and 2020-21 Champions Cup winners will set up a decider – possibly against the team that pipped them at the post last season, La Rochelle – in Dublin next month. – Saturday, RTÉ & BT Sport
MONDAY (April 24th)
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D1 Sri Lanka v Ireland
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 4.50pm – 5th T20 Pakistan v New Zealand
- GAA – TG4 – Munster Under-20 Football Final – 7.30pm Cork v Kerry
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Atalanta v Roma
- RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Luton Town v Middlesbrough
- GAA – TG4, 9.15pm-10.15pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (April 25th)
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D2 Sri Lanka v Ireland
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship
- RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Cádiz v Osasuna
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Girona v Real Madrid; 9pm Real Betis v Real Sociedad
- GAA – TG4 YouTube – Leinster Under-20 Football Final – 7.30pm Dublin v Kildare
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Premier League – 7.30pm Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Premier League – 7.45pm Aston Villa v Fulham
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 8pm Leeds Utd v Leicester City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Blackburn Rovers v Burnley
WEDNESDAY (April 26th)
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D3 Sri Lanka v Ireland
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship
- RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7.30pm Punchestown
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Atlético Madrid v Mallorca; 9pm Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona
- GAA – TG4 – Ulster Under-20 Football Final – 7.30pm Derry v Down
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Premier League – 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Premier League – 7.45pm Chelsea v Brentford
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Premier League – 7.45pm West Ham Utd v Liverpool
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 8pm Manchester City v Arsenal
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Utd v West Brom
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Inter Milan (1) v Juventus (1)
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.40pm-0.05am Match of the Day
THURSDAY (April 27th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Korea Championship
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D4 Sri Lanka v Ireland
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 1st ODI Pakistan v New Zealand
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Four, 8pm-9pm World Championship Semi-finals
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-11.30pm Mexico Open
- RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Barcelona v Chelsea
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Villarreal v Espanyol; 9pm Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm – Leeds Premier League
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Premier League – 7.45pm Everton v Newcastle Utd
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Premier League – 7.45pm Southampton v Bournemouth
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Rotherham Utd v Cardiff City
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Fiorentina (2) v Cremonese (0)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Tottenham v Manchester Utd
FRIDAY (April 28th)
- NFL – Sky Sports Action from 1am – 1st round draft selections
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Korea Championship
- CRICKET – BT Sport 3 & Premier Sports 1 from 5.15am – 2nd Test, D5 Sri Lanka v Ireland
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Hurricanes v Brumbies
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; BBC Four, 9pm-10pm World Championship Semi-finals
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Super Rugby – 10.35am Waratahs v Highlanders
- RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-11.30pm Mexico Open
- RACING – RTE 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Lecce v Udinese; 7.45pm Spezia v Monza
- SOCCER – BBC Three – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Aston Villa v Manchester Utd
- GAA – TG4 – 7.30pm Munster Under-20 Hurling (TBA)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Blackpool v Millwall
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Osasuna v Real Sociedad
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Lyon
SATURDAY (April 29th)
- NFL – Sky Sports Action from midnight 2nd round draft selections
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Arena – Super Rugby – 3.05am Fijian Drua v Blues
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Melbourne Rebels; 8.05am Chiefs v Crusaders; 10.35am Reds v Western Force
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am Korea Championship
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 1/2, 10am-noon, 1.15pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm World Championship Semi-finals
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Sprint Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Scottish Cup Semi-final – 12.15pm Falkirk v Inverness CT
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Crystal Palace v West Ham Utd
- RUGBY – BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 1pm England v France
- RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Brentford v Nottingham Forest
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm Mexico Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – 2pm Women: England v France; 4.30pm Men: England v France
- RACING – RTE 1, 2.30pm-5.45pm Punchestown
- RUGBY – RTE 2 & BT Sport 3 – Champions Cup Semi-final – 3pm Leinster v Toulouse
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Elche v Rayo Vallecano
- NFL – Sky Sports Action from 5pm 3rd round draft selections
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm – Serie A – Joined Roma v AC Milan
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm West Brom v Norwich City
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Real Madrid v Almería; 8pm Barcelona v Real Betis
- RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – Challenge Cup Semi-final – 5.30pm Scarlets v Glasgow
- RUGBY – Virgin Media & BBC Scotland – Women’s Six Nations – 7.30pm Scotland v Ireland
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Torino v Atalanta
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am LPGA: LA Championship
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.10pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (April 30th)
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from midnight – Las Vegas A Tsarukyan v R Moicano
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30am-9.30am Korea Championship
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship Final
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 11.30am Inter Milan v Lazio; 2pm Cremonese v Hellas Verona; 5pm Fiorentina v Sampdoria
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 – Noon Monaco v Montpellier; 2pm Troyes v Nice; 4pm PSG v Lorient
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Challenge Cup Semi-final – 12.30pm Toulon v Benetton
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Cádiz v Valencia; 3.15pm Villarreal v Celta Vigo
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Cup Semi-final – 1.30pm Rangers v Celtic
- MOTOGP – BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm Grand Prix of Spain
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm Mexico Open
- GAA – RTE 2 – Leinster Senior Hurling – 2pm Kilkenny v Galway; Munster Senior Hurling – 4pm Cork v Waterford
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Premier League – 2pm Fulham v Manchester City; 4.30pm Liverpool v Tottenham
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin; 4.30pm VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz 05
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup Semi-final – 3pm La Rochelle v Exeter
- GAA – BBC 2 – 4pm Ulster Senior Football Semi-final
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Espanyol v Getafe; 8pm Real Valladolid v Atlético Madrid
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Marseille v Auxerre
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Bologna v Juventus
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day 2