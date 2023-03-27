Cora Staunton: Giants pay tribute to ‘legend’ as she retires from AFLW

Cora Staunton of the Giants in action against the Sydney Swans. Photograph: Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty

Mayo’s Cora Staunton has called time on her AFLW career, her club the GWS Giants have announced.

All-time leading goal kicker and games record holder for the club, she joined in 2017 and has since paved the way for many Irish and international players to follow in her footsteps.

The Irish woman played 50 games across six seasons in the competition and was the first Giant to play 50 games for the club.

The 41-year-old finishes her six seasons as a four-time leading goal kicker for the club with a total of 55 goals – ranked equal second of all time – despite playing a season less than those around her.

Giant Head of Women’s Football Briana Harvey praised Staunton for her AFLW career.

“I congratulate Cora on not only everything she has achieved in our game of Aussie Rules, but throughout her entire sporting career,” Harvey said.

“While not a foundation player, she has been with us through our highest highs and lowest lows and helped to build and shape the foundations and standards within our club.

“Cora will not only leave a legacy as a successful cross-code player and leading goal scorer, but I would imagine that one of her proudest legacies she leaves us with is the establishment of the weekly Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award.

“Cora has formed lifelong friendships with players and staff across her time at the club and her presence will be missed.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Cora for her contribution over the past six seasons and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

Staunton joined the AFLW from Gaelic football, where she won four All-Irelands and three Ladies’ National Football League titles with Mayo. She was an All-Star on 11 occasions.