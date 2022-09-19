Ireland bounce back to beat USA in T20 World Cup qualifier

Gaby Lewis made an unbeaten 44 in Ireland's win over the USA. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland bounced back from defeat against Bangladesh to claim an emphatic T20 World Cup qualifying victory over the USA in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

After dismissing their opponents for 91, Ireland’s opening batters Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis underpinned a nine-wicket victory with 6.5 overs to spare.

Hunter was dismissed for 43, but Lewis remained unbeaten on 44 as Ireland cruised home.

Earlier, the USA collapsed from 52 for one, with four run-outs in their innings.

Captain Sindhu Sriharsha top-scored with 25 before she was bowled by Laura Delany, who conceded just six runs from her four overs, while Eimear Richardson took two for 19.

Two of the eight teams in the competition will advance to the World Cup in South Africa next year.

Bangladesh remain top of Group A, with Ireland’s next game being against Scotland on Wednesday.