The owners of the terraced home at 12 Charlesland Park in Greystones, Co Wicklow, bought it as a new build in 2005 and planned to live here forever, and that fact is clear from the attention to detail they paid to each of the updates carried out on this home. It is only due to a change in circumstances and the desire for a bigger garden that has led them to place their home, which is in walk-in condition, on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €475,000.

To the front of the 95sqm (1,023sq ft) B3-rated midterrace home is a cobblelock driveway for one car. You enter the house into a front hall, which has space for storage, and flows into a hallway leading to the kitchen.

Entrance

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen

Living area

One of the upgrades carried out in 2020 was the fitting of a high-end bespoke kitchen by Wicklow-based cabinet-maker and designer Cillían Johnston. The owners trusted his vision entirely, and under his guidance fitted the cool-looking copper recirculation unit hanging above the hob. They had the hob fitted into the peninsula facing the dining and living area so they could engage with whoever was in the space while they cook.

The white kitchen units are floor-to-ceiling, with storage continuing down the wall into the dining area, providing further shelving, deep drawers and cupboard space. The countertops are a marble-effect stone, which also forms the splashback. The kitchen was a huge investment in this home and optimises the space.

The space flows into the dining and living space, with the original hardwood floors and a rectangular electric fire recessed into the wall. Through French doors, the living space opens to the west-facing back garden, adding to that sense of flow throughout the ground floor. There is also a WC on this floor.

Attic conversion bedroom

Back garden with garden room

In the garden there is a patio area for a table and chairs and a lawn and plant-flanked path leading to the A-rated garden room, which was added two years ago. As well as providing home office space, the Siberian larch-clad structure also has a side door to a shed. The owners had the structure made to fit the exact dimensions of the garden, so not an inch of space is wasted.

Back inside, on the first floor the main bedroom sits to the front of the property with a second good-size single to the rear with built-in wardrobes, and the main bathroom.

The property had been a two-bed until the owners got planning permission to add stairs and convert the attic into a third bedroom.

Therefore, number 12 Charlesland Park has plenty to offers buyers looking to set down roots in this established estate. It is less than a 10-minute drive to Greystones village, where there are an array of shops, bakeries and cafes as well the beach and the Dart station – with 45-55-minute services to Dublin city centre. It is also just around the corner from the Charlesland Centre, which has a gym, a pharmacy, a hairdresser, Costa Coffee and Supervalu.