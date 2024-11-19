What will €275,000 buy in Dublin and Co Carlow?

D’Israeli School, located in Rathvilly, Co Carlow, is a Palladian schoolhouse in need of complete modernisation

Address: D’Israeli School, Bough, Rathvilly, Co Carlow

Agent: REA Dawson

This handsome cut-granite fronted D’Israeli School is landmark about a kilometre outside Rathvilly. Built in 1826 and in need of complete renovation, the protected structure’s original features include a natural slate roof, sizeable rooms, original timber floors and good ceiling heights. Its 324sq m (3,681sq ft) includes the schoolmaster’s residence, which is flanked by classroom blocks. It is one of more than 100 churches and innumerate school buildings designed by architect Joseph Welland during his tenure as architect to the Ecclesiastical Commissioners.

Plus: This could become a sizeable family home

Minus: Renovation costs will be high

Apt 1 at 64 Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1, is a two-bedroom apartment at basement level

Address: Apt 1, 64 Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1

Agent: Kelly Dalton Bradshaw

This two-bedroom unit is situated at basement level in a building on Mountjoy Square’s west side that is home to 15 apartments. Situated to the front, the entrance of number 1 is through the front door at hall level. The unit, which extends to 67sq m (721sq ft), has an unusual layout in that one of the bedrooms incorporates the space under the granite front steps. It has a small eat-in kitchen with separate livingroom.

Plus: Prime location within walking distance of all major transport links

Minus: Management fees apply