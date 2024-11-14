Five homes on view this week in Dublin, with prices ranging from €485,000 to €895,000

9 Violet Hill Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Sherry FitzGerald, €485,000

This is a classic, light-filled three-bedroom, one-bathroom semidetached house with large windows bathing its rooms in light. It measures 92sq m (990sq ft) and has a front livingroom and a large eat-in kitchen to the back that opens out to the back garden, where there is a garage. There is gated side access and off-street parking. Ber D2

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3 Hacketsland Mews, Brookdene, Shankill, Dublin 18

Sherry FitzGerald, €635,000

Set in a gated development about a 15-minute walk to Shankhill Dart station, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom semidetached house, 100sq m (1,076sq ft) in size, has separate interconnecting rooms at ground level: a sittingroom to the front and a large, light-filled kitchen/diner to the rear that opens out to a gravel-filled garden. There are three bedrooms on the first floor, two doubles and a single with a further 18sq m of attic room space. Ber C1

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

2a, Vernon Grove, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Aidan Daly Auctioneers, €750,000

This a deceptively large property in a quiet location secreted off Clontarf’s coastal stretch. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached property extends to about 173sq m (1,862 sq ft), which includes a one-bed granny flat with separate side access of almost 30sq m, and an attic space of about 15sq m. The seafront is a one-minute walk away, with shops on nearby Vernon Avenue. Ber C1

On view By appointment at aidandaly.ie

17 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

DNG, €895,000

Sequestered off Ranelagh village’s main street is a sizeable four-bedroom house of 155sq m (1,666sq ft). It is within a minute’s walk of the Dublin 6 strip of shops, bars, restaurants and cafes and within about a 20-minute walk of St Stephen’s Green. It has interconnecting rooms at entrance level, a livingroom to the front and an eat-in kitchen to the back. The four bedrooms are on the first floor and there is also a large attic space. Ber C1.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

13 Castlefield Manor, Malahide, Co Dublin

Brophy Estates, €895,000

A house with a very good balance of living space and sleeping accommodation. Semidetached home extends to 130sq m (1,399sq ft) and is near the entrance to Malahide Castle. On the ground floor a sittingroom connects to a piano room and on to a sunroom with a separate kitchen. Upstairs there are four-bedrooms: two doubles and two singles. The Dart station is about a 25-minute walk away. Ber D1

On view By appointment at brophyestates.com

