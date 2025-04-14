Connacht count the cost of Racing 92 ahead of South African trip

Connacht’s anticlimactic 43-40 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at home to Racing 92 last Saturday night has exacted a heavy physical toll, with six players ruled out of their upcoming URC two-match trek to South Africa, for which the province have named a 29-man squad.

Josh Ioane (hand) and Shamus Hurley-Langton (wrist) both suffered fractures in Saturday’s game against Racing, with their projected time on the sidelines to be determined this week.

Mack Hansen (ankle) and Bundee Aki (heel) will also miss the games against the Stormers and Lions in South Africa over the next two Saturdays, although are expected to return for Connacht’s final home game against Edinburgh on May 10th.

Denis Buckley (quad) also misses the tour due to a strain, as will winger Finn Treacy (head), who will remain in Galway to continue the graduated return to play protocols following his withdrawal on Saturday. Caolin Blade (ankle) also remains sidelined.

It means the province’s management team under interim head coach Cullie Tucker have had to dig deep into Connacht’s reserves.

In addition to the 16 players who were in the matchday squad against Racing, props Sam Illo and Jordan Duggan have been called up, as has hooker Eoin de Buitléar, lock Darragh Murray and backrower Conor Oliver.

In the backs, scrumhalf Colm Reilly has been named, and with JJ Hanrahan rested, Jack Carty and academy outhalf Seán Naughton have been named. The other backs not involved last Saturday who have been included are Shayne Bolton, David Hawkshaw, Piers O’Conor, Chay Mullins and Santiago Cordero.

Connacht sit 13th in the URC table, two points behind the Stormers in 10th and three points adrift of the top eight, ahead of what looks like a must-win game in Cape Town next Saturday if they are to entertain any hopes of reaching the playoffs and qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.

Connacht touring squad for games against Stormers and Lions

Forwards (16): Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle, Eoin de Buitléar, Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling, Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Joe Joyce, Josh Murphy, Darragh Murray, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast, Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Backs (13): Shayne Bolton, Jack Carty, Santiago Cordero, Matthew Devine, Cathal Forde, Hugh Gavin, David Hawkshaw, Shane Jennings, Chay Mullins, Ben Murphy, Seán Naughton, Piers O’Conor, Colm Reilly.