What will €340,000 buy in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Bali and Co Carlow?

Portugal: Western Algarve

This townhouse resort is on Portugal’s western Algarve in the fishing village of Salema. Considered the sleepier side of the country’s sunshine coast, the location boasts clear blue waters and traditional whitewashed houses. The lure here is the golden, sandy beach just 500m from the development, which comprises two- and three-bedroom units set over two floors. There are 114 units in the complex, which includes a communal swimming pool. The two-bedroom homes extend to about 122sq m (1,206sq ft) and start from €340,000. Annual service charge is €2,569.

Price From €340,000

Agent portugalproperty.com

Ireland: Tullow

With five bedrooms and two bathrooms, this dormer bungalow is in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Tullow, Co Carlow, within walking distance of all three primary schools and a secondary school. The C3 Ber-rated house extends to 165sq m (1,776sq ft) and has a 27sq m detached garage with electricity to the rear accessed via a side entrance. It is about 84km from the Red Cow interchange and there is a train service from nearby Carlow town, about 15km away, to Heuston Station in Dublin.

Price €340,000

Agent REA Dawson

Spain: Mallorca

Spain: Mallorca

Palma, on the southwest coast of the Balearic Island of Mallorca is one of Europe’s coolest cities. With its Moorish influences, lively nightlife, museums, promenade and city beach, it offers a lot to the sun-seeking culture vulture. This sleekly contemporary one-bedroom apartment of 49sq m (527sq ft) is on the first floor, one of five units in a building in Foners that share a cooling plunge pool on the communal terrace.

Price €330,000

Agent fantasticfrank.com

Italy: Sicily

Italy: Sicily

In the historic city centre of Catania, Sicily’s playground for the rich and famous, is this enormous first-floor apartment. It extends to 260sq m (2,799sq ft) and is in a palazzo that dates from the 1700s and boasts period ceiling heights, architraves and decorative tiled floors throughout. It needs modernisation, particularly the kitchen and bathrooms. It is one of 20 units in the building. The airport is less than a 10-minute taxi ride away.

Price €340,000

Agent Green Acres

Indonesia: Bali

Indonesia: Bali

On the southernmost tip of the Bukit peninsula is Bingin, a resort lined by coconut trees and powder-fine white sand. It boasts reefs and epic waves, making it a surfer’s paradise. Dreamland is a leasehold development of sandy-coloured villas, where a three-bedroom home of 284sq m, in walk-in condition and complete with plunge pool, is just 800m from the beach. Bali International Airport is about 8.5km from the resort.

Price €346,836/£290,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk