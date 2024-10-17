Original art prints on idea of home for sale in aid of Simon Communities

More than 50 original art prints created by members of Graphic Studio Dublin will be available to buy to raise funds for Simon Communities homelessness prevention charity.

The exhibition, titled Echoes of Home, will run from October 17th to 20th at the RHA Gallery on Ely Place in Dublin. It is supported by advisory and accountancy firm HLB Ireland.

Odyssey. Etching by Ria Czerniak-LeBov

Unframed prints are priced at €160 and framed prints are priced at €225. Fifty per cent of the proceeds from each print sale will go to Simon Communities and 50 per cent will go to the artist of the piece.

Following the exhibition at RHA, it will also be on view at Graphic Studio Dublin on the North Circular Road from October 18th to 26th.

READ MORE

Green Road. Etching by Susan Early

Echoes of Home prints will be available to purchase at the RHA exhibition and online at simon.ie.

“This has been a hugely rewarding initiative for us as a fundraiser and as an opportunity to promote the discussion about the homelessness crisis in Ireland. Visual art can be a powerful medium to draw awareness to serious social issues in contemporary Irish society and the need for innovation to address them” says Wayne Stanley of Simon Communities.

Green Hamlet. Etching by Vaida Varnagiene

“As well as raising funds for Simon Communities, it is important that the artists receive some of the proceeds from the sales and are not donating their work for free. This serves to underline the value of the contribution artists make to Irish society,” Stanley adds.