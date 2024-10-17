Five homes on view this week in Dublin, with prices ranging from €265,000 to €2.4m

Gordonville, Sydenham Villas, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€2.495m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 322sq m (3,466sq ft). Located within a three-minute walk to the Luas at Balally, the property dating from the 1850s has five reception rooms, a southwest-facing garden and an additional 82sq m (883sq ft) of floor space in a coach house. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3C Granite Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€795,000, Knight Frank

Three-bedroom duplex apartment extending to 120sq m (1,297sq ft). Recently renovated, the unit has an upgraded kitchen, newly fitted bathrooms and has been rewired and replumbed. Located in a sought-after area, the unit is within walking distance to town, transport links and amenities. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at knightfrank.ie

21 Merrion Court, Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€735,000, DNG

Three-bedroom apartment extending to 121sq m (1,302sq ft). Situated on the second floor, the unit, in excellent condition, is a short stroll to amenities and has a designated parking space. It is a two-minute walk to the Dart station at Sydney Parade, and convenient to UCD, RTÉ, St Vincent’s Hospital and the Aviva Stadium. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

75 The Dock Mill, Barrow St, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€495,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 64sq m (688sq ft). Situated on the seventh floor, the unit has a designated parking space, high-quality fittings and is located adjacent to the Dart at Grand Canal Dock. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

155 Lighthouse Apartments, Church Road East Wall, Dublin 3

€265,000, Auctioneera

One-bedroom apartment extending to 45sq m (484sq ft). Situated on the fifth floor the unit has a south-facing aspect from a double balcony. Located close to a number of amenities in East Wall, it has parking and the building has controlled access via a security gate. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at auctioneera.ie