Five homes on view this week in Limerick, Cork, Dublin and Waterford

15 Rathlinn, Castleconnell, Co Limerick
€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 185sq m (1,991sq1 ft) in a private cul-de-sac a short walk from the village of Castleconnell. The property has been upgraded and is in excellent order. Two of the bedrooms are en suite, and one has an infrared sauna. Ber B2
On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
Loughrea, 42 Hartland’s Avenue, The Lough, Cork
€540,000, Auctioneera
Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 130sq m (1,399sq ft). It is currently laid out with a fourth bedroom at ground level, which could be used as a second reception room in addition to a large livingroom to the rear. The property, which has a southwest-facing rear garden, is fenced for privacy and has a paved front driveway for parking. Ber B2
On view By Appointment at auctioneera.ie
73 The Dickens, The Gasworks, South Lotts Road, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2
€375,000, Lansdowne Partnership
One-bedroom apartment extending to 50sq m (538sq ft). The unit, situated on the fifth floor, has a bright interior thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and has new decking on its balcony. It is in the heart of Grand Canal Dock close to the Dart line and has access to a communal roof terrace. It has gas-fired central heating. Ber C2
On view By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie
2 Cornelscourt Hill, Foxrock, Dublin 18
€1.095m, DNG
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft), The recently updated property has new bathrooms, windows, insulation upgrades and carpets, and floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the house with light. It has a west-facing rear garden with off-street parking for multiple cars out front. Ber C2
On view By appointment at dng.ie
Wavecrest, Gold Coast Road, Ballynalahessery South, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
€900,000, Brian Gleeson Property
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 237sq m (2,551sq ft). The house, on 0.75 of an acre, has commanding views of Dungarvan Bay and Ring peninsula. The property is in excellent order. It is close to two golf clubs, the beach and the Waterford Greenway. Ber B3
On view By appointment at gleesonproperty.com