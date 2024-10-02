Stylish and modern home in gated cul-de-sac close to Malahide Castle for €1.95m

Address : Ellismore Mews, Myra Manor, Malahide, Co Dublin Price : €1,950,000 Agent : DNG

When launched in 2004, plots at Myra Manor in Malahide cost €675,000-€800,000. The idea behind the development was owners could build to their own specification – within a design code – that stipulated houses should be at least 232sq m (2,500sq ft) and not more than 2½ storeys high.

The scheme resulted in 25 exclusive detached homes on spacious sites about a mile from the centre of Malahide village.

In 2006 the current owners of Ellismore Mews purchased a 1.2-acre site with three separate old properties, known as Ellismore House, Ellismore Farm and Ellismore Mews. As the first two properties were sold off over the past couple of years, and as the owners now have an empty nest, they are placing Ellismore Mews in Myra Manor on the market through DNG, seeking €1.95 million.

To call the 303sq m (3,261sq ft) house a mews is something of a misnomer as it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five generous reception rooms, including a gym that was installed in 2022.

Though appearing brand new, the original property, which dates from the early 1900s, was an old commercial building when it was purchased in 2006 by its current owners. “We stripped it back to the bare walls and had to dig down to install new foundations. However, as it had a conservation order on it, meant we had to keep the structure – which had been a base for Foley Transport in the 1940s,” says the owner.

These since-converted farm stables bear little resemblance to their original form, such has been the extent of refurbishment. Essentially, it is a significant house on a 0.3-acre site within Myra Manor; the gated private cul-de-sac of substantial luxury detached homes.

The five-bedroom house, accessed via electronic gates, is tucked away at the end of a private driveway with views of the fields at Ellismore Farm and a nearby equestrian centre.

The home is in walk-in condition. No expense has been spared during renovations, which has essentially resulted in a new build. All timber work, including the kitchen, bar and walk-in wardrobes, is bespoke by Tierney Kitchens, which installed solid wood rather than MDF carcasses.

Its Ber of A3 is significant given its size, and the property runs on a 35kw Viessmann combi boiler. Details such a Cat 6 cabling, a wireless quadraphonic sound system, Hikvision eight-camera CCTV, infrared security lights and superb garden lighting are just some of the details that add to its overall appeal.

Off a double height well-lit hallway – thanks to floor to ceiling glazing – is a living/diningroom that runs the full depth of the house. A games room and cinema room flank the opposite side, and beyond is a corridor that leads to the hub of this home: the kitchen/breakfastroom with polished porcelain flooring, quartz countertops and a 6.5kw stove.

All three rooms – a gym, living/diningroom and kitchen/breakfastroom – open out to a south-facing patio via bifold doors, which really creates a seamless divide between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Due to the generous size of the reception rooms and hallway means this energy-efficient house is perfect for entertaining – and the family who live here have had 30 people for a recent sit-down dinner.

Though out front is mostly a sweeping driveway with a carport, the property does not have much in terms of green spaces. But there’s plenty of room for new owners to plant, and the property is a few minutes’ walk to the grounds of Malahide Castle. For those with a penchant for boating, the local marina has 320 berths, while golfing is available locally.

In terms of commuting, it’s a short walk from the train and Dart stations, and for international travel, the property is just 6km from Dublin Airport.